FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 LIVE: start time, TOTW leaks, more - Dexerto

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 6, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including new leaks, the promo’s expected release time, and more.

This week’s TOTW 6 lineup looks to be relatively top-heavy. There are standout defenders ⁠— Dortmund’s Mats Hummels and Wolves’ Nelson Semedo are just two ⁠— but overall it was a good week for goalscorers around the world.

Madrid’s Karim Benzema should be a sure thing this time around after banging in two against Huesca, while Atalanta’s Luis Muriel scored a brace in just 46. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), and Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) could be tips for Premier League in-forms as well.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Team of the Week 6 start time

On November 4, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the sixth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 6 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account, @UltimateTeamUK — we always make sure to share the new FUT team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 leaks

Another Team of the Week, more TOTW leaks; this time around, FIFA insider itsZTradingx, who has tipped multiple correct in-forms in the last month, has unveiled a handful of stars in the boosted Nov. 4 squad coming to Ultimate Team.

According to the Twitter leaker, Karim Benzema, Kyle Walker (a fullback version this time), Mats Hummels, and one of this year’s cover stars, João Félix, are all in the next Team of the Week.

Read more: EA may have secretly nerfed FIFA 21 shooting in Update 4

Chelsea’s new star midfielder Hakim Ziyech is also reportedly in the team. This will see his rare One to Watch card upgraded, likely up to an 86-rated midfield card.

The FIFA leaker also suggested a number of rumored in-forms wouldn’t actually make it into TOTW 6. These include Thomas Partey, Nelson Semedo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Diogo Jota, all of whom were rumored earlier this week.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked so far:

Karim Benzema

Kyle Walker

Mats Hummels

João Félix

Hakim Ziyech (OTW)

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 6 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 6 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Keylor Navas – PSG

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

Marcel Sobottka – Fortuna Dusseldorf

Nelson Semedo – Wolves

Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

Kurt Zouma – Chelsea

Gabriel – Arsenal

Theo Bongonda – Genk

James Ward-Prowse – Southampton

Pedro Gonclaves – Sporting Lisbon

Davy Klaassen – Ajax

Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea

Cristian Tello – Real Betis

Noah Okafor – Real Bull Salzburg

Gervinho – Parma

Gelson Martins – Monaco

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

Teemu Pukki – Norwich City

Siriki Dembele – Peterborough

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Camilo – Mazatlán FC

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 6. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!