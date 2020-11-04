 FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 LIVE: start time, TOTW leaks, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 live: release time, TOTW player leaks

Published: 4/Nov/2020 6:41

by Isaac McIntyre
James Ward-Prowse celebrates Southampton goal in FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 6, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including new leaks, the promo’s expected release time, and more.

This week’s TOTW 6 lineup looks to be relatively top-heavy. There are standout defenders ⁠— Dortmund’s Mats Hummels and Wolves’ Nelson Semedo are just two ⁠— but overall it was a good week for goalscorers around the world.

Madrid’s Karim Benzema should be a sure thing this time around after banging in two against Huesca, while Atalanta’s Luis Muriel scored a brace in just 46. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), and Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) could be tips for Premier League in-forms as well.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Team of the Week 6 start time

On November 4, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the sixth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 6 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account, @UltimateTeamUK — we always make sure to share the new FUT team as soon as it’s live.

Karim Benzema points to sky in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team match.
EA SPORTS
Karim Benzema struck twice for Madrid on the week, and seems to be set for another boosted FUT card.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 leaks

Another Team of the Week, more TOTW leaks; this time around, FIFA insider itsZTradingx, who has tipped multiple correct in-forms in the last month, has unveiled a handful of stars in the boosted Nov. 4 squad coming to Ultimate Team.

According to the Twitter leaker, Karim Benzema, Kyle Walker (a fullback version this time), Mats Hummels, and one of this year’s cover stars, João Félix, are all in the next Team of the Week.

Chelsea’s new star midfielder Hakim Ziyech is also reportedly in the team. This will see his rare One to Watch card upgraded, likely up to an 86-rated midfield card.

The FIFA leaker also suggested a number of rumored in-forms wouldn’t actually make it into TOTW 6. These include Thomas Partey, Nelson Semedo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Diogo Jota, all of whom were rumored earlier this week.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked so far:

  • Karim Benzema
  • Kyle Walker
  • Mats Hummels
  • João Félix
  • Hakim Ziyech (OTW)

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

EA SPORTS
Stock up on Chelsea’s star midfielder; his OTW could be even better soon!

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 6 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 6 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Keylor Navas – PSG
  • Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • Marcel Sobottka – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • Nelson Semedo – Wolves
  • Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
  • Gabriel – Arsenal
  • Theo Bongonda – Genk
  • James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
  • Pedro Gonclaves – Sporting Lisbon
  • Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea
  • Cristian Tello – Real Betis
  • Noah Okafor – Real Bull Salzburg
  • Gervinho – Parma
  • Gelson Martins – Monaco
  • Diogo Jota – Liverpool
  • Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid 
  • Luis Muriel – Atalanta 
  • Teemu Pukki – Norwich City
  • Siriki Dembele – Peterborough 
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • Camilo – Mazatlán FC
Diogo Jota celebrates in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS
Diogo Jota has been in red-hot form for Liverpool; could it lead to an in-form card?

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 6. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

How to complete Forsberg Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 3/Nov/2020 18:58 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 19:32

by Bill Cooney
Emil Forsberg header
EA Sports

A new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available in FIFA 21 for a special Champions League Player Moments Emil Forsberg card, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to pick it up.

Player Moments SBCs are a staple of Ultimate Team nowadays, recognizing a stellar moment of achievement in a player’s career, whether it be on or off the pitch.

In the case of Forsberg, his newest special item honors his “decisive brace against SL Benfica in the UCL 19/20.” Two injury-time goals that RB Leipzig fans remember quite fondly from that Champion’s League run.

Below we have his card’s stats, SBC requirements, solutions, and what you can expect to pay to get them done as well, so let’s get right into it.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC in-game stats

Forsberg Player Moments stats

The attacking midfielder has all the stats you’d expect from a man who scored two goals to keep his team alive in extra time. Dribbling and Passing are both a superb 88, and Shooting doesn’t lag far behind at 85.

This is all rounded out with an 83 Pace to keep him in the thick of the action. His Defending and Physicality stats aren’t anything to write home about, but since he should be placed on the other side of the field, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC Requirements, solutions, and cost

There are two separate SBC you need to complete in order to unlock Forsberg’s Player Moments card:

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions to wrap up both of these SBCs will cost you roughly 105,000 to 120,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform of choice. The majority of these coins will need to be dropped on an In Form player for the Top Form SBC, so if you have one of those cards you’re not using, you can save yourself a ton of money.

Below are the solutions to the Bundesliga and Top Form SBCs that, as always, don’t require any loyalty or position-change cards to complete:

Bundesliga

Bundesliga SBC solution
FUTBIN
The solution to Forsberg’s Player Moments Bundesliga SBC.

Top Form

Forsberg Top Form SBC solution
FUTBIN
Solution to Forsberg’s Top Form Player Moments SBC.

Now it all just comes down to whether or not you want to spend the cash and time to complete it. Forsberg’s Player Moments card is definitely a strong one, but at over 100,000 coins to unlock, it’s definitely pricey as far as SBCs go, and might not be worth considering his nationality.

If you want to add the Swede to your squad, don’t wait, as this Squad Building Challenge will only around until November 13th.

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, solutions, guides, leaks, and more