Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Oliveira reveals his meta FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

A Sporting Lisbon fan’s dream came true when he played against Mattheus Oliveira in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and he was impressed with how well the Brazilian midfielder understood the meta.

Mattheus Oliveira isn’t the biggest name in football. However, he’s well-known among Sporting Lisbon fans, although he’s currently on loan to Coritiba. He also happens to be the son of Bebeto, a former footballer who had a long and decorated career.

Oliveira hasn’t debuted for his new temporary team yet. The season in Brazil doesn’t start until May. So, it seems like he’s been spending lots of time playing FIFA Ultimate Team, which shows in his squad’s quality.

Mattheus Oliveira FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Most professional footballers have stacked FIFA Ultimate Teams. It’s a given since they receive their own 99-rated card and three icon cards. However, not all of them have a good understanding of the meta.

The FIFA 21 player who faced Mattheus Oliveira immediately pointed out that he had a meta team.

The dead giveaway was that he had a pacey RB modified into CB and one of the most popular goalkeepers in the current meta.

ST: Neymar (91)

ST: Mattheus Oliveira (99)

CAM: Kylian Mbappe (90)

CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo (98)

CDM: Roberto Firmino (89)

CDM: Ronaldo (94)

LB: Giuanluca Zambrotta (87)

CB: Kyle Walker (86)

CB: Reece James (87)

RB: Juan Cuadrado (86)

GK: Nick Pope (84)

Mattheus Oliveira is also running the popular 4-2-2-2 formation, which is an excellent choice for players who want a good balance of attack and defense.

It might not be the most impressive FIFA Ultimate Team we’ve seen. After all, it’s hard to find one better than Neymar’s absurd team.

But it’s definitely a powerful one, and perhaps more importantly, it’s very meta.