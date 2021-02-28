PSG superstar Neymar Jr’s insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Neymar Jr loves gaming and esports as much as football, and it shows in his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad. A fan came up against him on PC and couldn’t believe how good his team was.

Neymar is one of the most iconic modern footballers to date. He impressed the world as a youngster with exceptional technique and skill at Santos FC. Then, he went on to build a legacy with Barcelona and PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the twilight of their careers. However, Neymar still has several good years left in the tank and could earn himself a Ballon d’Or.

But while his accolades on the pitch are well-known, a FIFA 21 player was shocked to learn that he’s a beast in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, too.

Neymar’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad

Neymar’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Squad is one of the best we’ve seen. It’s stacked with Brazilian icons on the frontlines and wings. His own FIFA 21 Pro Player Card is in the mix too, which has even better stats.

The only four players that aren’t from his homeland are Ruud Gullit, Paolo Maldini, Virgil Van Dijk, and Peter Schmeichel. But they link up perfectly with the others, and the squad still has maximum chemistry.

ST: Ronaldo (94)

CAM: Kaka (91)

CAM: Pele (95)

LM: Neymar (99)

CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

RM: Garrincha (92)

LB: Roberto Carlos (91)

CB: Maldini (92)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk (96)

RB: Alberto (90)

GK: Schmeichel (93)

Some players like Juventus’ Federico Chiesa often include more affordable cards in their FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squads.

However, Neymar is all about the glitz and glamour, and he has no qualms about going all-out.

With a squad as stacked and well-rounded as his, he’s a force to be reckoned with. The frontline looks devastating, but the 4-5-1 formation and god-tier defenders mean his defense is solid too.