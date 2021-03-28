Man City's Zinchenko roasts Man United fan after losing in FIFA Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed following a match with a Redditor, who even shared hilarious messages he exchanged with the Ukrainian international.

Manchester City’s 2020/21 campaign has been nothing short of excellent so far. Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves in the Carabao Cup Final, FA Cup Semi-Finals, and Champions League Quarter Finals. There’s also the small matter of being 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League and within touching distance of a third title in 4 years.

A big part of their success has been Oleksandr Zinchenko who, along with France’s Benjamin Mendy, has held down the left-back position as they’ve played some incredible football.

It seems that the Ukrainian plays some FIFA in his downtime, but his competitive spirit doesn’t appear to diminish – at least if messages exchanged with the Redditor he played are anything to go by.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

His team, as we’ve come to expect from pro player outfits, is seriously impressive. Nick Pope’s 84 TOTW card is in goal, as the Burnley man continues to dominate the FIFA 21 meta.

The defense boasts Virgil Van Dijk and Zinchenko’s own 99 OVR pro player card, with Vieira, Gullit, and Pele making up the midfield trio. Neymar, Eusebio, and Joao Cancelo round off the attack of a scary team. There’s even a nod to his own manager.

The full team is listed below:

GK: Nick Pope – 84

RB: Sean Klaiber – 86

CB: Ronald Koeman – 91

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 96

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko – 99

CDM: Ruud Gullit – 90

CM: Pele – 95

CDM: Patrick Vieira – 88

LW: Neymar – 91

RW: Joao Cancelo – 85

ST: Eusebio – 91

The team was shared by Redditor ‘andresen97‘ who, after beating the Man City star 3-2 in FUT Champs, couldn’t help but send him a cheeky message to rub in the victory.

What followed was a rather hilarious exchange, seeing the Redditor send Zinchenko a message saying “Glory, glory Man United.” Never one to avoid banter, Zinchenko hit back with a screenshot of the Premier League table, showing the Citizens some way ahead of the Red Devils.

As one responder explained, Zinchenko is known as a bit of a joker among Man City players and fans. In short, the exchange really shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

In terms of his Ultimate Team, the main suggestion we’d have is swapping out Joao Cancelo for a better option. It’s not that Cancelo is poor, it’s that with the coins Zinchenko clearly has he could get hold of a much better winger.