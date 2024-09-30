Best goalkeepers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Best goalkeepers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate TeamDexerto
It doesn’t matter how good your attacking play in EA FC 25 is if you are leaking goals on the other end, so to concede fewer goals, you’ll want to buy the best goalkeepers in Ultimate Team.
This year’s FUT introduced several new features, with some of these affecting what players you’ll want to buy. That’s especially true with goalkeepers who have received several new PlayStyles and Player Roles, switching up the meta entirely. These changes have made it harder than ever to figure out who you want between the sticks.
To help you out, we’ve listed all of the best GKs, but most of our recommendations don’t take cost into account. If you are looking for bargain options that can still get the job done, check out the best cheap players on the market.
With this in mind, here are the best goalkeepers in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team that you’ll want to consider buying, including both the highest-rated and the meta picks.
Highest-rated GKs in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|RATING
|1
|Lev Yashin
|Icon
|92
|2
|Nadine Angerer
|Icon
|92
|3
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Icon
|91
|4
|Iker Casillas
|Icon
|90
|5
|Peter Schmeichel
|Icon
|89
|6
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|89
|7
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|89
|8
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|89
|9
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|FC Barcelona
|89
|10
|Edwin van der Sar
|Icon
|88
|11
|Petr Čech
|Icon
|88
|12
|Gregor Kobel
|Borussia Dortmund
|88
|13
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|88
|14
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|88
|15
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|88
Our recommendations
- Lev Yashin
- Gianluigi Buffon
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
Lev Yashin is not only the highest-rated goalkeeper in EA FC 25, but also one of the best you can buy. The Russian legend is best known for his iconic cap, but it’s his stats that make him so good. With 93 Diving and 94 Reflexes, these two attributes are the joint highest of any GK in the game, which is a big deal, as they are the most important.
The only other Icon to match that is Gianluigi Buffon, with the Italian being a new addition to this year’s game. Not only are his attributes incredible, but Buffon is also 6’4″ and has Far Reach+. This makes him the best option to counter attackers using Finesse Shot+ and Trivela+ to place shots in the far corner. Most goalkeepers can’t reach these, but Buffon can stop them.
If you don’t fancy spending a lot on an Icon GK, Gianluigi Donnarumma is another great option that costs a fraction of the price. He has great stats and access to Deflector+, a great PlayStyle if you are tired of conceding goals from rebounds. At 6’5″ he also has great length for dealing with well placed shots, and the PSG player strong links to meta options like Dembele, Marquinhos, and Hakimi.
Meta goalkeepers (GK)
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|VERSION
|RATING
|Lev Yashin
|Icon
|Icon
|92
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Icon
|Icon
|91
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|Gold
|89
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|Gold
|89
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Gold
|89
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|Gold
|88
|Mike Maignan
|Milano FC
|Gold
|87
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia CF
|Gold
|85
|Bounou
|Al Hilal
|Gold
|84
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle United
|Gold
|83
Our recommendations
- Alisson
- Thibaut Courtois
- Nick Pope
While there are many great goalkeepers in EA FC 25, Alisson is the best all-around option. He has extremely well-rounded stats and multiple key PlayStyles, including Deflector+ and Far Throw. The Liverpool GK is also very tall at 6’4″ and strong links to a variety of meta players like Van Dijk, Salah, and Chiesa.
If you aren’t looking for a Premier League GK, Thibaut Courtois is a close second and your next best option. Courtois is massive at 6’7″, with that size and his 90 Reflexes making him the best shot stopper in the game. He also has Far Throw, meaning his low Kicking stat isn’t a problem, and links to several unbelievable players, including Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and a certain Kylian Mbappé.
Nick Pope is by far the lowest-rated player on our list, but there’s a good reason for his inclusion. The Newcastle player has remained a surprise meta option for years now, with his huge 6’6″ stature and Footwork PlayStyle making him hard to beat. Additionally, Pope is very cheap, with even beginners on their first day able to easily buy him.
That’s all for the best goalkeepers in EA FC 25, but you’ll also want to make sure you are using the best defenders and best strikers to have the most competitive team possible. We’ve also broken down this year’s FUT Champs rewards, so that you know exactly what you can earn by using these meta players.