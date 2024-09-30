Best goalkeepers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

It doesn’t matter how good your attacking play in EA FC 25 is if you are leaking goals on the other end, so to concede fewer goals, you’ll want to buy the best goalkeepers in Ultimate Team.

This year’s FUT introduced several new features, with some of these affecting what players you’ll want to buy. That’s especially true with goalkeepers who have received several new PlayStyles and Player Roles, switching up the meta entirely. These changes have made it harder than ever to figure out who you want between the sticks.

Article continues after ad

To help you out, we’ve listed all of the best GKs, but most of our recommendations don’t take cost into account. If you are looking for bargain options that can still get the job done, check out the best cheap players on the market.

With this in mind, here are the best goalkeepers in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team that you’ll want to consider buying, including both the highest-rated and the meta picks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Highest-rated GKs in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB RATING 1 Lev Yashin Icon 92 2 Nadine Angerer Icon 92 3 Gianluigi Buffon Icon 91 4 Iker Casillas Icon 90 5 Peter Schmeichel Icon 89 6 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 89 7 Alisson Liverpool 89 8 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 89 9 Marc-André ter Stegen FC Barcelona 89 10 Edwin van der Sar Icon 88 11 Petr Čech Icon 88 12 Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund 88 13 Christiane Endler Lyon 88 14 Ederson Manchester City 88 15 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 88

Our recommendations

Lev Yashin

Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Donnarumma







Lev Yashin is not only the highest-rated goalkeeper in EA FC 25, but also one of the best you can buy. The Russian legend is best known for his iconic cap, but it’s his stats that make him so good. With 93 Diving and 94 Reflexes, these two attributes are the joint highest of any GK in the game, which is a big deal, as they are the most important.

The only other Icon to match that is Gianluigi Buffon, with the Italian being a new addition to this year’s game. Not only are his attributes incredible, but Buffon is also 6’4″ and has Far Reach+. This makes him the best option to counter attackers using Finesse Shot+ and Trivela+ to place shots in the far corner. Most goalkeepers can’t reach these, but Buffon can stop them.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t fancy spending a lot on an Icon GK, Gianluigi Donnarumma is another great option that costs a fraction of the price. He has great stats and access to Deflector+, a great PlayStyle if you are tired of conceding goals from rebounds. At 6’5″ he also has great length for dealing with well placed shots, and the PSG player strong links to meta options like Dembele, Marquinhos, and Hakimi.

Article continues after ad

Meta goalkeepers (GK)

PLAYER NAME CLUB VERSION RATING Lev Yashin Icon Icon 92 Gianluigi Buffon Icon Icon 91 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Gold 89 Alisson Liverpool Gold 89 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Gold 89 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Gold 88 Mike Maignan Milano FC Gold 87 Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia CF Gold 85 Bounou Al Hilal Gold 84 Nick Pope Newcastle United Gold 83

Our recommendations

Alisson

Thibaut Courtois

Nick Pope







While there are many great goalkeepers in EA FC 25, Alisson is the best all-around option. He has extremely well-rounded stats and multiple key PlayStyles, including Deflector+ and Far Throw. The Liverpool GK is also very tall at 6’4″ and strong links to a variety of meta players like Van Dijk, Salah, and Chiesa.

Article continues after ad

If you aren’t looking for a Premier League GK, Thibaut Courtois is a close second and your next best option. Courtois is massive at 6’7″, with that size and his 90 Reflexes making him the best shot stopper in the game. He also has Far Throw, meaning his low Kicking stat isn’t a problem, and links to several unbelievable players, including Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and a certain Kylian Mbappé.

Nick Pope is by far the lowest-rated player on our list, but there’s a good reason for his inclusion. The Newcastle player has remained a surprise meta option for years now, with his huge 6’6″ stature and Footwork PlayStyle making him hard to beat. Additionally, Pope is very cheap, with even beginners on their first day able to easily buy him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s all for the best goalkeepers in EA FC 25, but you’ll also want to make sure you are using the best defenders and best strikers to have the most competitive team possible. We’ve also broken down this year’s FUT Champs rewards, so that you know exactly what you can earn by using these meta players.