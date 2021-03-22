Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Gonçalves reveals his FIFA 21 FUT XI featuring Cristiano Ronaldo - Dexerto

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Gonçlaves has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and it’s fair to say he’s got an impressive starting XI.

Despite having a rather unsuccessful period at Wolves back in 2019, Pedro Goncalves appears to have come into his element at Sporting Lisbon.

According to transfermarket, the central-attacking midfielder has 15 goals in 22 appearances for the club this season, so he’s certainly having a huge impact on the team’s results.

Interestingly, it appears Gonçlaves talents are not limited to the football pitch as one FIFA 21 player found out. While playing online, a FIFA player went up against Gonçlaves’ Ultimate Team and there’s no denying that he’s got an incredible starting XI.

Pedro Gonçlaves FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Pedro Gonçlaves’ FIFA 21 Ultimate was posted to the FIFA subreddit after a player faced him in an online match. It’s obvious from just a single look at the team that he takes the game extremely seriously.

From the four ICONs scattered across the defense, midfield, and attack to Cristiano Ronaldo in the central-attacking position, it’s certainly a threatening team.

Running a 4-2-2-2 formation, Gonçlaves squad has a deadly attack and solid backline. Without further ado, let’s check out exactly which players he has in his team:

GK: Andre Onana (84)

CB: Sean Klaiber (86)

CB: Fabio Cannavaro (92)

RB: Juan Cuadrado (84)

LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CDM: Eusebio (91)

CAM: Kylian Mbappe (90)

CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

ST: Pedro Gonçlaves (99)

ST: Ronaldo (94)

Pedro Gonçlaves may not have the full ICON starting XI of Erling Haaland, but it’s certainly an impressive squad that could contend with any FIFA 21 player.

With the likes of Mbappe and Ronaldo setting up goals for his own card in the position of striker, there’s no doubt he’s picking up countless wins online.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for his team to see if he makes any upgrades or changes over the coming months.