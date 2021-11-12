FIFA 22 Marco Asensio Adidas Numbers Up SBC: Is it worth it?

EA SPORTS have released a brand new Adidas Numbers up SBC for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, but is it worth it? We’ve got the answer to that and how to complete this squad-building challenge.

Asensio’s new SBC came out at the same time as the FIFA 22 Adidas Numbers up promo began on November 12. The Numbers Up cards are hand-selected FUT stars that will receive focused boosts through a live system during the FIFA 22 cycle.

That means one of the six stats on the Real Madrid winger’s card will climb over the next few months. But for now, he’s already sporting a massive boost to Dribbling, bumped up to a 91 for this 85 OVR card.

The fact it will be getting upgrades going forward and it isn’t extremely expensive definitely makes this one to consider knocking out. Here’s the full stats, along with rewards, requirements, and general price.

Marco Asensio Adidas Numbers Up SBC stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Asensio SBC – Adidas Numbers Up

Rewards

1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Marco Asensio Numbers Up player card — 85 OVR — RW

Asensio Numbers Up SBC Requirements

There are just two sets of requirements to complete this SBC and unlock Asensio’s new Numbers Up promo card: Tactical Emulation, and LaLiga.

The full list of requirements as well as a cheap solution for both can be found below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Marco Asensio’s new Adidas Numbers Up promo SBC in FIFA 22, according to FUTBIN solutions.

Marco Asensio Adidas Numbers Up SBC price

Like we mentioned earlier, part of what makes this SBC attractive is that it’s not incredibly expensive. Put together these two squads will cost around 44,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 48,000 on Xbox, and 48,000 on Origin PC.

These prices could very well change due to the uncertainly of the FIFA 22 market. But overall Asensio’s Numbers Up card is definitely worth picking up before it expires on November 19.