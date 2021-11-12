FIFA 22 Marco Asensio Adidas Numbers Up SBC: Is it worth it?

EA SPORTS have released a brand new Adidas Numbers up SBC for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, but is it worth it? We’ve got the answer to that and how to complete this squad-building challenge.
Asensio’s new SBC came out at the same time as the FIFA 22 Adidas Numbers up promo began on November 12. The Numbers Up cards are hand-selected FUT stars that will receive focused boosts through a live system during the FIFA 22 cycle.
That means one of the six stats on the Real Madrid winger’s card will climb over the next few months. But for now, he’s already sporting a massive boost to Dribbling, bumped up to a 91 for this 85 OVR card.
The fact it will be getting upgrades going forward and it isn’t extremely expensive definitely makes this one to consider knocking out. Here’s the full stats, along with rewards, requirements, and general price.
Marco Asensio Adidas Numbers Up SBC stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Asensio SBC – Adidas Numbers Up
Rewards
- 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Marco Asensio Numbers Up player card — 85 OVR — RW
Asensio Numbers Up SBC Requirements
There are just two sets of requirements to complete this SBC and unlock Asensio’s new Numbers Up promo card: Tactical Emulation, and LaLiga.
The full list of requirements as well as a cheap solution for both can be found below:
Tactical Emulation
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
LaLiga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
There you have it — how to complete Marco Asensio’s new Adidas Numbers Up promo SBC in FIFA 22, according to FUTBIN solutions.
Marco Asensio Adidas Numbers Up SBC price
Like we mentioned earlier, part of what makes this SBC attractive is that it’s not incredibly expensive. Put together these two squads will cost around 44,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 48,000 on Xbox, and 48,000 on Origin PC.
These prices could very well change due to the uncertainly of the FIFA 22 market. But overall Asensio’s Numbers Up card is definitely worth picking up before it expires on November 19.