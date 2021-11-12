FIFA 22 TikTok reveals best celebration to make opponents rage quit

Want to really rub it in when you’re cruising in a game of FIFA 22? Well, there are a few celebrations that are seemingly guaranteed to make other players rage quit.

Ever since EA SPORTS gave players the ability to freestyle with their own celebrations, some players have been turning their taunting all the way up to an 11.

In years past, if you scored and broke out the Shush, Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Suii’ turn and jump, the ‘Calma’ hand signal, or the Tim Cahill corner flag boxing, you’d most likely be given a 3-0 win as the opponent would rage quit.

Some of these more ‘toxic’ celebrations have been removed from FIFA by the developers, however, there are still plenty of ways to get your opponents truly raging and debating whether or not they should eat that automatic 3-0 defeat.

Like with other games, FIFA fans have been sharing tips and tricks across TikTok, with many looking for a leg up on their opponents by any means necessary.

In terms of a rage quit inducing celebration ala the iconic Shush, some players have found that the South Africa 2010 World Cup dance works wonders. “Works every time,” said TikToker fifartg26, with their post getting over 1 million views.

Known in-game as the Dance and Spin, you can trigger the celebration by holding down the right trigger and then flicking the right stick twice to the right. Four players will line up and then copy Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic moves.

For some players, they’d rather stick with the ‘Suii’ jump or the Alex Morgan teacup celebration, which will both work as well – provided you’re a few goals ahead in the game.

Some players don’t want the rage quit on their record and will stick around as you tap in goal after goal but there are plenty of others who will quick move on.