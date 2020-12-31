Mason Mount’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI is stacked with Liverpool players

Chelsea FC midfield star Mason Mount has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate team starting XI revealed — and it might have exposed his secret desire to line up with the Liverpool squad!

It’s no secret that most of the younger up and coming players in the Premier League and around the world are also dedicated FIFA players, always looking to build out their Ultimate Team squads to be as strong as possible.

For example, in recent weeks we’ve seen the likes of Erling Haaland also have their FUT squads revealed, with the Norwegian star himself housing an ICON-laden team full only of the very best players available in the game.

Mount, though, has gone for a slightly different approach to building out his squad, which definitely seems heavily inspired by his experiences in the real world of football.

Mason Mount FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

In his squad, which was found by charrisard on Reddit, Mason Mount has surrounded himself with more familiar faces than legendary ICON cards, but it will have Chelsea fans a little nervous, as it is full almost exclusively of current Liverpool players.

Here’s Mason Mount’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI:

GK: Alisson — 90

Alisson — 90 RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold — 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold — 87 CB: Virgil Van Dijk — 90

Virgil Van Dijk — 90 CB: Joe Gomez — 83

Joe Gomez — 83 LB: Andy Robertson — 87

Andy Robertson — 87 CM: Patrick Vieira — 88

Patrick Vieira — 88 CM: Ruud Gullit — 90

Ruud Gullit — 90 CAM: Mason Mount — 99

Mason Mount — 99 RW: Mohamed Salah — 90

Mohamed Salah — 90 LW: Sadio Mane — 90

Sadio Mane — 90 ST: Ronaldo — 94

It goes without saying that this is perhaps the most Liverpool players you’ll see in any professional player’s squad, especially one that isn’t even a Liverpool player himself.

That said, it’s still a decent team, with plenty of firepower at both ends of the pitch, so is still likely to be a solid squad even if it doesn’t quite conform to the meta.

Does this mean Mount is a closet Liverpool fan? Could he be testing his mettle alongside the Premier League champions to see how he fits in alongside them? The Merseyside team could be looking at some new central midfielders next season… maybe Mount is crossing his fingers for the big move.