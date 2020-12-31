Logo
FIFA

Mason Mount’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI is stacked with Liverpool players

Published: 31/Dec/2020 14:04

by Jacob Hale
mason mount fifa 21 ultimate team revealed
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Chelsea FC midfield star Mason Mount has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate team starting XI revealed — and it might have exposed his secret desire to line up with the Liverpool squad!

It’s no secret that most of the younger up and coming players in the Premier League and around the world are also dedicated FIFA players, always looking to build out their Ultimate Team squads to be as strong as possible.

For example, in recent weeks we’ve seen the likes of Erling Haaland also have their FUT squads revealed, with the Norwegian star himself housing an ICON-laden team full only of the very best players available in the game.

Mount, though, has gone for a slightly different approach to building out his squad, which definitely seems heavily inspired by his experiences in the real world of football.

mason mount fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s most prominent players — but he might have bigger aspirations.

Mason Mount FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

In his squad, which was found by charrisard on Reddit, Mason Mount has surrounded himself with more familiar faces than legendary ICON cards, but it will have Chelsea fans a little nervous, as it is full almost exclusively of current Liverpool players.

Here’s Mason Mount’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI:

  • GK: Alisson — 90
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold — 87
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk — 90
  • CB: Joe Gomez — 83
  • LB: Andy Robertson — 87
  • CM: Patrick Vieira — 88
  • CM: Ruud Gullit — 90
  • CAM: Mason Mount — 99
  • RW: Mohamed Salah — 90
  • LW: Sadio Mane — 90
  • ST: Ronaldo — 94
Mason Mount's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI
Reddit: charrisard / EA SPORTS
Mason Mount’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed.

It goes without saying that this is perhaps the most Liverpool players you’ll see in any professional player’s squad, especially one that isn’t even a Liverpool player himself.

That said, it’s still a decent team, with plenty of firepower at both ends of the pitch, so is still likely to be a solid squad even if it doesn’t quite conform to the meta.

Does this mean Mount is a closet Liverpool fan? Could he be testing his mettle alongside the Premier League champions to see how he fits in alongside them? The Merseyside team could be looking at some new central midfielders next season… maybe Mount is crossing his fingers for the big move.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Headliners promo countdown LIVE: start time, predictions

Published: 31/Dec/2020 6:39 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 7:00

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Headliners promo countdown.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has officially announced the next Ultimate Team promo, and it may be a bit surprising: many FUT fans were expecting Team of the Year to drop next, but instead we’ll be getting “Headliners” as we celebrate the new year.

Events across FIFA 21 have been all jumbled and out of whack ⁠— perhaps in an effort to befuddle Ultimate Team investors ⁠— and apparently, the start of 2021 is going to be no different; “Headliners” will be the next promo.

Headliners are interesting Ultimate Team cards, first introduced last year.

The bright orange special cards work in a similar fashion to “One to Watch cards. Real-life performances affect their value. Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, Hero, and Man of the Match cards all impact a Headliner card’s overall rating.

The key difference between Headliners and OTWs, however, is the newer card always stays +1 above the player’s highest card. It basically means it’s always going to be valuable, and stay ahead of the curve to boot.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Headliners 2021 so far.

Last year's Headliners team was absolutely stacked. Will we get that lucky again in FIFA 21?
EA SPORTS
Last year’s Headliners team was absolutely stacked. Will we get that lucky again in FIFA 21?

When will ‘Headliners’ begin?

Headliners has already been confirmed to be starting this week, according to leaks uncovered by popular Ultimate Team dataminer FutWatch on Dec. 29. That means the promo will start on the very first day of the new year, Friday, January 1.

The event should run for just over a fortnight, and end in mid-January.

Considering the promo has been tipped to last for two weeks, there’s every chance we’ll actually see two teams for this promo. This has not yet been confirmed, however, and we’ll update you if it is.

According to the countdown on Ultimate Team’s loading screen, we’ll get our very first look at FIFA’s new promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the breaking news.

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.
EA SPORTS
Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

Headliners predictions: who makes the team?

Last year, the best performers of the year were given the tip by EA SPORTS for the Headliners lineup. All-star footballers like Neymar Jr, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and plenty more huge names graced the star-studded FIFA 20 promo team.

The trend, it seems, is based on how many in-form TOTW cards those players had already raked in, and their on-the-pitch performances too.

Here’s our picks for the new Headliners team, coming this week:

  • Hirving Lozano
  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Heung-min Son
  • Marcus Rashford
  • Ferland Mendy
  • Andy Delort
  • Andrea Belotti
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Fernando Pacheco
  • Matheus Cunha
  • Ollie Watkins
  • Erling Braut Haaland
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • Fernando Llorente

There’s also the chance EA SPORTS simply ignores which players have in-form cards, or have been playing well. If that’s the case, we could see more “meta” picks like Paul Pogba and Joe Gomez in the promo lineup on Friday evening.

Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Erling Haaland would fit Headliners perfectly; he already has two TOTW cards and a TOTGS upgrade.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s next Ultimate Team promo, Headliners, so far. Make sure you keep a few FUT coins in your back pocket; if the event is anything like last year, there’s some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.