EA SPORTS has dropped a trio of new ICON SBCs, including retired Liverpool superstar John Barnes, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock the English winger’s 89-rated card cheaply. Here’s everything you need to know.

Before there was Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, there was John Barnes.

The English winger carved out his name in Watford before making the £900k transfer to Merseyside in 1987. There he made 407 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 108 goals and lifting the English first division trophy twice.

The star also won two FA Cups, and played nearly 100 games for England.

His legacy has translated into a fantastic looking 89-rated left-wing card, which is now available as an Icon SBC in FIFA 21. Here’s all the details on how to unlock the pacey English superstar, and add him to the ranks of your Ultimate Team.

Barnes Icon SBC in-game stats

There’s only one way to describe Barnes’ 89-rated winger card: “Wow.” He’s an ICON, so of course, his stats are going to be pretty juicy, but the now 57-year-old’s historic player card is one of the best left-sided forwards available in FIFA 21 right now.

In fact, he even holds a candle to FIFA’s meta star, Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian beats Barnesy out on pace (by just one) and dribbling, but the Englishman has the PSG winger edged on shooting, defensive, and boasts 26 more physical to boot.

Barnes also has one thing Neymar doesn’t: Finesse Shot. This in-game flair can be the difference between a beautiful soaring goal, or a shot that pings the crossbar and Barnes certainly has it. That alone gives him the edge in Ultimate Team.

Barnes Icon SBC requirements & cost

The Englishman’s puzzle set has six SBCs to solve. These include challenges based around Barnes’ rising stardom in England in the early 1980s, as well as his legendary stint at Anfield, and his 79 appearances for England from ’83 to ’95.

To buy Barnes, you’re going to have to fork out a fair few coins. Xbox and PlayStation players are facing a 460k outlay, while Origin PC players will have to pay around 700k.

Here’s all the requirements for the Barnes ICON SBCs.

Born a Legend

Rare players: 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Team chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare players: 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

Team chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 82

Team chemistry: Min. 80

Players in the squad: 11

Digger

Players from Liverpool: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 84

Team chemistry: Min. 75

Players in the squad: 11

National Idol

Players from England: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 85

Team chemistry: Min. 70

Players in the squad: 11

League Finesse

Players from Premier League: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 86

Team chemistry: Min. 65

Players in the squad: 11

Barnes Icon SBC cheapest solutions

Solutions are being added…

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out. If you do unlock Barnes, send us a clip and let us know how he worked out!