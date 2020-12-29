Logo
FIFA

How to complete John Barnes Icon SBC in FIFA 21: cost, solutions

Published: 29/Dec/2020 4:16 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 4:30

by Isaac McIntyre
John Barnes 89-rated ICON SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team requirements cost.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has dropped a trio of new ICON SBCs, including retired Liverpool superstar John Barnes, and we have all the info you’ll need to unlock the English winger’s 89-rated card cheaply. Here’s everything you need to know.

Before there was Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, there was John Barnes.

The English winger carved out his name in Watford before making the £900k transfer to Merseyside in 1987. There he made 407 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 108 goals and lifting the English first division trophy twice.

The star also won two FA Cups, and played nearly 100 games for England.

His legacy has translated into a fantastic looking 89-rated left-wing card, which is now available as an Icon SBC in FIFA 21. Here’s all the details on how to unlock the pacey English superstar, and add him to the ranks of your Ultimate Team.

John Barnes was given his first Icon cards in FIFA 20.
EA SPORTS
John Barnes was given his first Icon cards in FIFA 20.

Barnes Icon SBC in-game stats

There’s only one way to describe Barnes’ 89-rated winger card: “Wow.” He’s an ICON, so of course, his stats are going to be pretty juicy, but the now 57-year-old’s historic player card is one of the best left-sided forwards available in FIFA 21 right now.

In fact, he even holds a candle to FIFA’s meta star, Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian beats Barnesy out on pace (by just one) and dribbling, but the Englishman has the PSG winger edged on shooting, defensive, and boasts 26 more physical to boot.

Barnes also has one thing Neymar doesn’t: Finesse Shot. This in-game flair can be the difference between a beautiful soaring goal, or a shot that pings the crossbar and Barnes certainly has it. That alone gives him the edge in Ultimate Team.

In-game stats for Barnes’ Prime Icon card in FIFA 21.
Screenshot via FUTBIN.
In-game stats for Barnes’ Prime Icon card in FIFA 21.

Barnes Icon SBC requirements & cost

The Englishman’s puzzle set has six SBCs to solve. These include challenges based around Barnes’ rising stardom in England in the early 1980s, as well as his legendary stint at Anfield, and his 79 appearances for England from ’83 to ’95.

To buy Barnes, you’re going to have to fork out a fair few coins. Xbox and PlayStation players are facing a 460k outlay, while Origin PC players will have to pay around 700k.

Here’s all the requirements for the Barnes ICON SBCs.

Born a Legend

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

  • Rare players: 11
  • Player level: Exactly Silver
  • Team chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 82
  • Team chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in the squad: 11

Digger

  • Players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 84
  • Team chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in the squad: 11

National Idol

  • Players from England: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 85
  • Team chemistry: Min. 70
  • Players in the squad: 11

League Finesse

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In-Form players: Min. 1
  • Squad rating: 86
  • Team chemistry: Min. 65
  • Players in the squad: 11

Barnes Icon SBC cheapest solutions

Solutions are being added…

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out. If you do unlock Barnes, send us a clip and let us know how he worked out!

FIFA

How to complete Fernando Torres ICON SBC in FIFA 21 – requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 28/Dec/2020 19:24 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 20:49

by Bill Cooney

Share

EA SPORTS has released a trio of new ICON SBCs including one for Spanish legend Fernando Torres and we have all the info you need to know to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

A prolific goalscorer, Torres made a reputation for himself as one of the hardest-working strikers in the world during his time playing, consistently setting himself up for spectacular goals.

His brand new Mid ICON card is now available through a series of SBCs, so let’s take a look at the stats before we get into how you can unlock it by spending as little on it as possible.

Fernando Torres ICON SBC stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Torres’ Mid ICON card in FIFA 21.

Instead of an 85 OVR like his Base ICON card, Torres’ Mid comes in at an 88. Pace is 91 up from 87, shooting is up to 87 from 83, and Passing goes from 71 to 73.

This all makes for a very attractive Striker card, and because of how popular Torres still is, plenty of people will be interested. EA will make you work to earn it if you do decide to commit though.

Fernando Torres ICON SBC Requirements & Cost

Being as ICON cards are some of the best, and most highly sought-after cards in Ultimate Team, this is one set of requirements that you simply won’t be able to complete lighting fast or for super cheap. Altogether, it should run you roughly 930,000 to 1,300,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform of choice.

There are eight Squad Building Challenges you have to complete in order to finish this up, and we’ve got them all listed below, along with the rewards you get for each one. So in addition to Torres, you’re also getting eight various packs as well:

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

El Niño

  • Number  of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Reds

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Blues Silverware

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

National Idol

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Fernando Torres ICON SBC solutions

Below are solutions to each of the requirements in Torres’ mid ICON SBC, to make things even easier, none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Top-notch

El Niño

The Reds

Blues Silverware

National Idol

League Finesse

As far as time goes, that’s one thing that shouldn’t really be an issue. You’ll have 2 months (eight weeks from December 28) to complete it, so if you really want to take things slow, you could knock one out each week and still unlock this Torres Card.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news updates, solutions, and more for ICON and other SBCs as EA puts them out. If you do unlock Torres, send us a clip and let us know how he worked out!