EA FC 25 Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) nominees and winners

EA awards a Squad Building Challenger for every Premier League Player of the Month in FC 25 Ultimate Team. Here is everything you need to know about voting and which nominees are up for the honor.

FC 25 Ultimate Team’s first promo, Road to the Knockouts, features upgrades based on each player’s club’s performance in the Champions League. Every Team of the Week also takes into consideration real-life performances when giving upgrades to Ultimate Team cards.

Similarly, the Player of the Month SBC goes to the best performer from each major European League.

How to vote for EA FC 25 Premier League POTM

Here is everything you need to know about voting for the Premier League POTM award in FC 25.

Go to the FC 25 Premier League POTM page Scroll through the nominees and look at their stats Hit ‘Vote’ after choosing a candidate Check EA’s socials for the winner to be announced

EA FC 25 Premier League POTM rumored nominees

FC 25 leaker Fut Sherrif revealed the nominee list for September.

Dwight McNeil (Everton)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer led all Premier League players with six-goal contributions in September. In saying that, he scored four goals in one match against Brighton, which may hurt the overall resume. Fellow Chelsea attacker, Nicolas Jackson finished the month with three goals and two assists.

Liverpool is off to a hot start this season, sitting atop the league table after six matches. Much of that early success can be attributed to Mohamed Salah, who had five goal contributions in September, and Luis Diaz, who found the back of the net four times.

Everton has only one win in the 2024 campaign, but Dwight McNeil still managed to score three times and add one assist in September. And there will be plenty of votes for Ollie Watkins to win the award, as the striker scored four goals and had an assist.

Every EA FC 25 Premier League POTM winner

Check out the Premier League Player of the Month winners from every month below.

August: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

In just three matches, Haaland scored seven goals in August. FC 25 players still have an opportunity to complete the Haaland POTM SBC before it expires on October 19. The SBC costs around 400,000 coins to complete.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best RUSH players under 88 overall and the best players to upgrade for Evolutions.