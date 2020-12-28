 FIFA 21 players are convinced EA secretly nerfs FUT cards: could they be right? - Dexerto
FIFA 21 players are convinced EA secretly nerfs FUT cards: could they be right?

Published: 28/Dec/2020 5:50 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 6:05

by Isaac McIntyre
Lionel Messi furious at EA SPORTS nerf in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS secretly nerfs new FIFA 21 cards a few weeks after release to “make more money” from packs… at least, that’s the going theory spreading through the Ultimate Team fanbase at the moment ⁠— could they be right?

It’s an experience every FIFA fan has experienced in their FUT career; you’ve finally cashed out for that premium striker and slotted them into your team. Things click right off the bat; fifteen goals in eleven games… you’ve found a real gem!

Only, things begin to come off the rails. Goals go wide. Passes run short.

Twenty or thirty games into your FUT player’s ‘career,’ you’re finding things just a little bit harder. The goals that were constantly flowing in the first dozen matches just aren’t there anymore.

Well, according to a growing theory in the FIFA 21 fanbase, it’s deliberate; EA SPORTS are secretly nerfing new Ultimate Team cards soon after release, in an effort to keep the meta based around fresh promo cards and SBCs.

FIFA 21 players who originally dominated the game have fallen away in later stages... could it be secret nerfs?
EA SPORTS
Players who originally dominated the game have fallen away… could it be secret nerfs?

FIFA fans “convinced” by theory

It’s a pretty loaded question; is EA secretly stripping out the best stats for new players, in an effort to “drive sales?” Well, FIFA 21 fans are pretty convinced.

“I think so…” one Redditor wrote in the Dec. 27 thread. “[João] Felix used to be decent at the start [of FIFA 21], very good after I got used to him, and now he is so much worse.”

Others accused EA SPORTS of “deceit,” and said it made sense considering how “money-focused” the FIFA publishers have become. Some offered up examples of Ultimate Team players that had fallen out of favor over the course of a given cycle.

There were plenty too: Teemu Pukki’s POTM card. Drogba’s Icons. Sadio Mane’s TOTY card. Osimhen. David Villa. Alessandrini. The list went on.

Some FIFA players even thought it was “obvious” that EA were playing a secret role in ‘ruining’ players across the course of each FIFA cycle. “I think they nerf players whenever they release an ‘upgrade’. It’s the only thing that makes sense.”

Teemu Pukki's must-pick POTM SBC from FIFA 20 is at the heart of the theory.
EA SPORTS
Teemu Pukki’s must-pick POTM SBC from FIFA 20 is at the heart of the theory.

So, is EA secretly nerfing FIFA 21 players?

For our money, it’s a pretty hard sell. EA SPORTS have often shown they’re interested in selling a few Ultimate Teams packs in FIFA, but to actively worsen players in their signature game mode ⁠— and hide it, to boot ⁠— seems pretty nefarious.

What’s more likely is one of two things.

The first is that these players who buy new cards climb up the FIFA 21 rankings with their new acquisitions, and face harder opposition.

With better-ranked players lining up against them, players are going to struggle. Shots will miss a few more times, and goalkeepers will save more shots.

The second is internet connection, which is perhaps the most important part of any FUT match. If you have a sub-par connection, everything feels sluggish. It would make sense players dip in quality when your reactions are hampered. That, in turn, can lead to a top-class player feeling “nerfed” for the few games in a row when your connection is poor.

That said, there’s no real way to tell. FIFA 21 players seem “convinced” ⁠— heck, this same theory actually popped up in FIFA 20 too ⁠— but until EA come out to confirm or deny the accusations, we’re in the dark about any ‘secret nerfs.’

Mbappe is one player that may have dipped in FIFA 21 so far.
EA SPORTS
Could the FIFA 21 theory about player nerfs actually have legs?

This isn’t the first time the FIFA 21 fanbase has accused EA of playing around with the game’s code either. On Nov. 3, a theory sprung up regarding shooting in Update #4; players think shot power was nerfed without a word.

Unfortunately, EA never addressed the supposed nerf, despite backlash.

We expect the same may happen here. Unless the theory grows into a mainstream idea, EA will likely simply ignore it, just like they did in FIFA 20 last year.

FIFA

How to complete FUT Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21: Freeze, OTW, Rulebreakers, RTTF, Record Breaker, TOTGS

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:55 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 3:46

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS / FutPanther

Share

EA SPORTS have unveiled the return of a popular SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, called FUT Freeze Party Bag, which gives players a chance to pack a card from one of several past promos in this year’s title.

Introduced in FIFA 20, the Party Bag SBC quickly became a fan-favorite among the FUT player-base as it opened up cards from a lot of promos to be packed again, something which rarely happens.

EA have spiced up the holiday season in Ultimate Team with another running of this squad building challenge, which yields cards from six different promos that have already happened so far in FIFA 21.

Here are the promotions that can be packed in this new Party Bag challenge:

  • Ones to Watch
  • Rulebreakers
  • Road to the Final
  • Record Breaker
  • Team of the Group Stage
  • Freeze
All FIFA 21 special cards
FutPanther
All of the FIFA 21 special cards that can be packed in the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC requirements & cost

All that’s required to complete this SBC is an 84-rated squad with at least one In-Form TOTW player. FUTBIN estimates this to currently set you back 70,000 to 80,000 coins, depending on your platform.

  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC cheapest solutions

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions we can find for this SBC, neither of them requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

FIFA 21 Party Bag SBC solution
FUTBIN
One of the cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 Party Bag SBC solution
FUTBIN
Another cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.

There are a couple of important things to note regarding this SBC. Firstly, it’s non-tradeable, so don’t expect to spam it until you can get a good card. Secondly, you only have a very limited time to complete it if you want to – the challenge was made available for only three days and will be expiring on Tuesday, December 29.

If you do decide to go for it, make sure to tweet us what you pack at @UltimateTeamUK and we might reply/share some of them! Good luck!