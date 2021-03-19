How to complete Mbappe FIFA 21 POTM SBC: cost & cheap solution - Dexerto

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) award for February and that means he’s got a new SBC in FIFA 21. So, we’ve got the cheapest solutions around.

Over the last few years, Kylian Mbappe has been on a steady rise to the very top of the footballing world. He’s reached the point where some even think he’s displaced Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best around.

When it comes to FIFA, he’s always got some deadly special cards, and is a shoo-in to be included in some of the game’s best teams.

This time, though, he’s not got a new Team of the Week or Headliners cards, but instead, he’s been named Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for February.

FIFA 21 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC

Now, it’s not the easiest SBC in the world this one. Just like some of the other big-name POTM Squad Building Challenges, you’ll need to build six squads. That’s right, six squads.

For Mbappe, one squad is based on PSG, another Ligue 1, another is all about French players, while the other three include an 87-rated squad, an 88-rated squad, and an 89-rated squad.

You can check out the full requirements below.

Mbappe POTM SBC requirements

France: Min. 1 French player, Min. 84 Squad Rating, Min. 75 Team Chemistry

Paris-Saint Germain: Min. 1 PSG player, Min. 1 TOTW player, Min. 85 Squad Rating, Min. 70 Team Chemistry

Ligue 1: Min. 1 Ligue 1 player, Min. 1 TOTW player, Min. 86 Squad Rating, Min. 65 Team Chemistry

87-rated squad: Min. 1 TOTW player, Min. 87 Squad Rating, Min. 55 Team Chemistry

88-rated squad: Min. 88 Squad Rating, Min. 45 Team Chemistry

89-rated squad: Min. 89 Squad Rating, Min. 35 Team Chemistry

FIFA 21 Mbappe POTM SBC cheapest solution

Now, if those hefty requirements haven’t put you off, we’ll move on to the price. If you need to build the six squads from scratch, FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 1.9 million and 2.38 million coins.

You can obviously offset this if you’ve got some fodder cards but it will still cost a fair bit. However, we’ve got the cheapest solution for each part of the SBC.

Mbappe POTM in-game stats & review

Now, this might not be Mbappe’s highest-rated card in FIFA 21, however, it’s nothing to turn your nose up at.

As a 92-rated left-winger, he’s one of the best left-sided players in the game. Plus, he’s stupidly quick with 98 acceleration and 98 sprint speed.

He’s deadly in front of goal too, as you’d expect. 94 finishing and 94 positioning mean he’ll be in the right place at the right time to send you flying up the FUT Champs ranks.

In terms of getting your hands on him, he’s a player of the month so he’s going to be around until the new POTM card is announced. So, you can save up for Mbappe.

If you decide to spring for him, make sure you let us know just how well the French forward goes for you by tweeting us – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.