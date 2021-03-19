FIFA 21 What If Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades - Dexerto

Track all your special “What If” player promo cards, and their possible +2 live upgrades, right here in our dedicated FIFA 21 Ultimate Team tracker!

EA SPORTS unveiled a totally new live promo last month — “What If“.

The event debuted two star-studded Ultimate Team squads, Team 1 and Team 2. In total, 29 new ‘live’ FIFA 21 player cards were released during the late February promo, with special conditions potentially coughing up hefty +2 overall upgrades for each card over the rest of the 2020/21 season.

If you have your hands on one or more “What If” cards, we’ve got all the information you need right here on the potential ‘live’ card upgrades.

FIFA 21 What If potential upgrades: all players

Player Base Rating Potential Upgrade Matches Objective N’Golo Kanté 91 93 4/5 3 goals Alejandro Gómez 90 92 4/5 4 goals Dries Mertens 89 91 2/5 4 goals Lucas Leiva 88 90 2/5 4 goals Morales 88 90 3/5 1 goal Christian Tello 87 89 2/5 3 goals Mattéo Guendouzi 87 89 2/5 2 goals Luka Jovic 87 89 3/5 3 goals Roberto Pereyra 87 89 4/5 5 goals Raphinha 87 89 3/5 0 goals Reguilón 87 89 2/5 0 clean sheets Richarlison 87 89 2/5 1 goal Florian Thauvin 87 89 2/5 4 goals Vincenzo Grifo 86 88 2/5 0 goals Kévin Malcuit 86 88 1/5 0 clean sheets Pierre Lees-Melou 86 88 3/5 5 goals Daniel Wass 86 88 2/5 2 goals Krépin Diatta 85 87 1/5 0 goals Adam Armstrong 85 87 3/5 1 goal Timothy Weah 72 74 2/5 2 goals

FIFA 21 What If confirmed upgrades tracker

So far, eleven players have already received the +2 overall boost for meeting the team’s “What If” requirements.

Kevin M’Babu was the first to receive the honors on March 3, after Wolfsburg managed a stalwart effort at the back across five games. More recently, stars like Jadon Sancho (89 ⇒ 91), Martin Odegaard (88 ⇒ 90), and Pepe (86 ⇒ 88) have also had their live cards boosted in-game.

Here’s the full list of upgraded What If cards.

Player Base Rating Confirmed Upgrade Upgrade Date Jadon Sancho 89 91 17/03/2021 Marcelo 88 90 10/03/2021 Chris Smalling 88 90 10/03/2021 Martin Ødegaard 88 90 17/03/2021 Yuri Berchiche 87 89 17/03/2021 Francesco Caputo 87 89 17/03/2021 Ricardo Pereira 87 89 17/03/2021 Pepe 86 88 10/03/2021 Wendell 86 88 10/03/2021 Leroy Fer 85 87 10/03/2021 Kevin Mbabu 85 87 03/03/2021

How do FIFA 21 What If upgrades work?

FUT “What If” players are boosted dynamic items that are eligible for an additional one-time +2 OVR upgrade if their team fulfills “What If” Scenarios based on real-life football criteria.

Attackers and midfielders upgrade if the player’s club scores at least six (6) total goals in their next five (5) domestic league matches. Defenders and goalkeepers upgrade if the player’s club keeps at least one (1) clean sheet over their next five (5) domestic league matches.

Unlike Headliners, special boosted cards like Team of the Week, Man of the Match, and other performance-based upgrades will have no impact on FUT 21 “What If” players and their overall stats.

After a “What If” player fulfills their upgrade requirement scenario, the earliest the corresponding player item will be updated is on the following Wednesday.