FIFA 21 What If Upgrade Tracker: all confirmed upgrades - Dexerto

Track all your special “What If” player promo cards, and their possible +2 live upgrades, right here in our dedicated FIFA 21 Ultimate Team tracker!
EA SPORTS unveiled a totally new live promo last month — “What If“.
The event debuted two star-studded Ultimate Team squads, Team 1 and Team 2. In total, 29 new ‘live’ FIFA 21 player cards were released during the late February promo, with special conditions potentially coughing up hefty +2 overall upgrades for each card over the rest of the 2020/21 season.
If you have your hands on one or more “What If” cards, we’ve got all the information you need right here on the potential ‘live’ card upgrades.
Advertisement
FIFA 21 What If potential upgrades: all players
|Player
|Base Rating
|Potential Upgrade
|Matches
|Objective
|N’Golo Kanté
|91
|93
|4/5
|3 goals
|Alejandro Gómez
|90
|92
|4/5
|4 goals
|Dries Mertens
|89
|91
|2/5
|4 goals
|Lucas Leiva
|88
|90
|2/5
|4 goals
|Morales
|88
|90
|3/5
|1 goal
|Christian Tello
|87
|89
|2/5
|3 goals
|Mattéo Guendouzi
|87
|89
|2/5
|2 goals
|Luka Jovic
|87
|89
|3/5
|3 goals
|Roberto Pereyra
|87
|89
|4/5
|5 goals
|Raphinha
|87
|89
|3/5
|0 goals
|Reguilón
|87
|89
|2/5
|0 clean sheets
|Richarlison
|87
|89
|2/5
|1 goal
|Florian Thauvin
|87
|89
|2/5
|4 goals
|Vincenzo Grifo
|86
|88
|2/5
|0 goals
|Kévin Malcuit
|86
|88
|1/5
|0 clean sheets
|Pierre Lees-Melou
|86
|88
|3/5
|5 goals
|Daniel Wass
|86
|88
|2/5
|2 goals
|Krépin Diatta
|85
|87
|1/5
|0 goals
|Adam Armstrong
|85
|87
|3/5
|1 goal
|Timothy Weah
|72
|74
|2/5
|2 goals
FIFA 21 What If confirmed upgrades tracker
So far, eleven players have already received the +2 overall boost for meeting the team’s “What If” requirements.
Kevin M’Babu was the first to receive the honors on March 3, after Wolfsburg managed a stalwart effort at the back across five games. More recently, stars like Jadon Sancho (89 ⇒ 91), Martin Odegaard (88 ⇒ 90), and Pepe (86 ⇒ 88) have also had their live cards boosted in-game.
Here’s the full list of upgraded What If cards.
|Player
|Base Rating
|Confirmed Upgrade
|Upgrade Date
|Jadon Sancho
|91
|17/03/2021
|Marcelo
|90
|10/03/2021
|Chris Smalling
|90
|10/03/2021
|Martin Ødegaard
|90
|17/03/2021
|Yuri Berchiche
|89
|17/03/2021
|Francesco Caputo
|89
|17/03/2021
|Ricardo Pereira
|89
|17/03/2021
|Pepe
|88
|10/03/2021
|Wendell
|88
|10/03/2021
|Leroy Fer
|87
|10/03/2021
|Kevin Mbabu
|87
|03/03/2021
How do FIFA 21 What If upgrades work?
FUT “What If” players are boosted dynamic items that are eligible for an additional one-time +2 OVR upgrade if their team fulfills “What If” Scenarios based on real-life football criteria.
Attackers and midfielders upgrade if the player’s club scores at least six (6) total goals in their next five (5) domestic league matches. Defenders and goalkeepers upgrade if the player’s club keeps at least one (1) clean sheet over their next five (5) domestic league matches.
Advertisement
Unlike Headliners, special boosted cards like Team of the Week, Man of the Match, and other performance-based upgrades will have no impact on FUT 21 “What If” players and their overall stats.
- Read More: FIFA 21 RTTF Upgrade Tracker
After a “What If” player fulfills their upgrade requirement scenario, the earliest the corresponding player item will be updated is on the following Wednesday.