Jack Grealish’s insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed with ICON players

Center-backs are the pillars of the team in FIFA 21, so it’s important to add the very best to your FIFA Ultimate Team and to make things a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of eight of the best center-backs with a good range of leagues, nationalities, and price ranges.

FIFA 21 is praised for making strides in gameplay, especially in terms of defending. However, the added realism and authenticity means there is more depth and complexity too. It’s not as simple as holding the contain button anymore.

Advertisement

For that reason, it’s all-the-more important to master the art of defending. Of course, to make things a little easier in FIFA Ultimate Team, it’s a good idea to slip into a manager’s shoes and find what’s best for you and your team.

But with so many different players, prices, statistics, and other variables on the market, it can be hard to try and narrow it down.

Advertisement

Ideally, you’ll want center-backs with high defense and decent pace and physicality. Pace is particularly important because slower center-backs will struggle to keep up with pacey strikers and wingers.

Read more: How to easily recover Quick Sold players in FUT 21

To help you out, here’s our list of some of the best center-backs in FIFA Ultimate Team, courtesy of FUTBIN. Keep in mind that the market is live and prices may vary, so you’ll want to keep track of the charts to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea

OVR: 76

Advertisement

Price: 1,200 on PS4 and Xbox, 1400 on PC

Fikayo Tomori has been a Chelsea player since he was a child. He spent the last three years out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City, and Derby County, but after many appearances and impressive performances, he’s found his way back home and earned a rightful spot in their squad.

Alessio Romagnoli – AC Milan

OVR: 83

Advertisement

Cost: 2,300 on PS4 and Xbox, 2700 on PC

Alessio Romagnoli is AC Milan’s prized possession. Not only is he their captain and leader, but he’s also one of the best center-backs in Serie A. It’s crazy to think he’s still only 25 years old, but Romagnoli has already racked up more than 157 appearances for the Rossoneri and it looks like he’ll be with them for many years to come.

Advertisement

Lukas Klostermann – RB Leipzig

OVR: 80

Cost: 11,000 on PS4, 9,400 on Xbox, 11,500 on PC

Lukas Klostermann has it all. He’s fast, strong, and an imposing figure in defense. The German footballer has been with RB Leipzig since 2014, and it’s fair to say that he’s made quite an impression. The 24-year-old has generated a lot of interest from powerhouse clubs like Bayern Munich.

Eder Militao – Real Madrid

OVR: 80

Cost: 20,000 on PS4 and PC, 16,000 on Xbox

Eder Militao might be young, but the 22-year-old center-back is about as composed as they come. After impressing at Sao Paolo and Porto, it was only a matter of time before Real Madrid signed him.

Read more: How to snipe players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Interestingly, he’s only made 16 appearances for them, but when he has played, he’s been solid. There’s no doubt that he’ll find a place in their starting line-up, even if it takes another season or two.

Nathan Ake – Manchester City

OVR: 79

Cost: 21,000 on PS4, 15,250 on Xbox, 22,250 on PC

Nathan Ake spent the last couple of seasons on loan before finally finding a home at Manchester City. They were pretty keen on signing him and didn’t even bat an eye at Chelsea’s reported 41 million dollar price tag. But he’s proven to be a valuable asset and has sometimes even switched to left-back to help out the team.

Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC

OVR: 83

Cost: 38,750 on PS4, 30,750 on Xbox, 37,000 on PC

Diego Carlos has played for many teams throughout his career. The list includes everything from Sao Paolo, Porto B, and Nantes to Sevilla. He’s been really impressive in his last couple of seasons though and has shown the world that he is one of the most formidable centre-backs on the market.

Joe Gomez – Liverpool

OVR: 83

Cost: 99,500 on PS4, 86,00 on Xbox, 98,00 on PC

Joe Gomez is only 23 years old, but he’s already been with Liverpool for five years. He idolized Rio Ferdinand growing up, so it’s no surprise that he followed in the footsteps of his hero and became one of the most complete center-backs in the modern game. But what most people don’t realize is that he’s a capable full-back as well, although we’d much prefer him as a center-back.

Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid

OVR: 86

Cost: 271,000 on PS4, 235,000 on Xbox, 285,000 on PC

Raphaël Varane is the holy grail of defenders. He’s been with Real Madrid for nine years now, and after 210 appearances, he hasn’t dropped a beat. It’s hard to find a center-back as well-rounded as he is, and that’s why he’s found a spot at the top of our list. The price is heavy, but he’s well worth the cost.

If you’re interested in strengthening your defenses even more, don’t forget to check out our list of the best full-backs to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.