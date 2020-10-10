 FIFA 21 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 10/Oct/2020 16:29

by Connor Bennett
Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS are dishing out Player of the Month cards in FIFA 21, and the Bundesliga will share the spotlight. So, here are all the nominees for the prestigious award.

Over the years, FIFA has been keeping up with real-life footballing events thanks to promos like Team of the Week, Team of the Season, and Ones to Watch. 

These specials cards have focused on top performers, and in recent years, Player of the Month cards have also joined the fray from different leagues.

The formula is simple. If a player receives the Player of the Month nod from the fan vote, they are rewarded with a unique card in FIFA that is only accessible via a special SBC – Squad Building Challenge. Here, we’ll be tracking the Bundesliga winners and losers throughout FIFA 21.

Erling Haaland skipping past a defender
EA SPORTS
Haaland is one of the Bundesliga’s best forwards this year and should be in with a chance of special cards.

How to vote for Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to get involved with the vote, you will have to wait until the nominees are announced. This typically happens towards the end of the month, or in some cases, just after the month has finished.

Once the nominees are unveiled, you’ll be able to head over to the respective league’s website and vote on the possible winner by following these short few steps. 

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Bundesliga POTM website
  2. Scroll through the candidates and make your choice
  3. Press ‘vote’ by their name to make a selection
  4. Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done!

FIFA 21 Bundesliga POTM Winners & Nominees

September’s Bundesliga POTM nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA, the Bundesliga POTM nominees for September are dominated by Bayern Munich stars, but other clubs get a shine too. 

These Bayern stars are  Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry, but the full list can be found below:

  • Leroy Sane
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Serge Gnabry
  • Andrej Kramaric
  • Niclas Fullkrug
  • Sasa Kalajdzic

As the season continues to unfold, you’ll be able to find the winners and nominees for each month in this hub. We’ll keep it updated as they’re announced. 

Once the winners are announced, you’ll be able to find their card and solutions to their respective SBCs over on our Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

FIFA 21 OTW: How to complete Thiago Silva SBC & Diogo Jota Objectives

Published: 10/Oct/2020 11:12

by Connor Bennett
Diogo Jota and Thiago Silva OTW cards in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS are giving away two One to Watch cards for Premier League fans in the form of Diogo Jota and Thiago Silva. Here’s what you need to know about getting them in FIFA 21. 

With FIFA 21 finally releasing for everyone worldwide, fans have been diving into the first Ultimate Team promo of the year – Ones to Watch.

These special cards are just the base version of players, but if said players get an in-form card, the OTW version automatically upgrades to that one. 

They’re highly sought after as investments, but, EA typically gives a few away for cheap or no cost at all. We’ve already had Sandro Tonali’s SBC, and now it’s the turn of Thiago Silva and Diogo Jota.

Thiago Silva OTW SBC solution

While some SBCs are terrifying to consider doing, Thiago Silva’s squad building challenge isn’t all that bad. 

You simply need one team that is 82-rated, has at least 80 Team Chemistry, and features at least one Premier League player. After that, the rest is up to you. 

If you have a handful of fodder cards laying around your club, you should cruise through the SBC. But, if you need to buy cards, FUTbin suggests it could cost around 15k on PS4, 17k on Xbox, and 16k on Origin for PC players. Though, we’ve got a cheaper answer below with the requirements. 

  • Min. 1 player from the Premier League
  • Min. 82 Squad Rating
  • Min. 80 Team Chemistry 

Diogo Jota OTW objectives in FIFA 21

In the case of Jota, you don’t have to complete an SBC. You simply need to complete a handful of objectives through playing Squad Battles and Division Rivals games before October 21.

These objectives revolve around the Portuguese league, as well as the Premier League itself, with players receiving packs along the way to getting the free One to Watch card. The objectives are below:

  • Portuguese Pro – Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using Liga NOS players
  • Through Talent – Assist with a through ball using Portuguese players in 4 separate Rivals matches 
  • Skilled in Battle – Assist in 5 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty using players with min. 4* Skill Moves
  • Rivals Record – Score 10 Finesse goals in Rivals using Premier League players
  • Premier League Performer – Score min. 2 goals per match in 4 Rivals matches  using Premier League players
EA SPORTS
Jota’s OTW is completely free to earn.

Both of these cards will fit in with Premier League teams that aren’t packed with players like Virgil Van Dijk, Raheem Sterling, or Gareth Bale. 

If you get your hands on both players, let us know how they are in-game by giving us a tweet over at @UltimateTeamUK.