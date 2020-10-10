FIFA 21 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are dishing out Player of the Month cards in FIFA 21, and the Bundesliga will share the spotlight. So, here are all the nominees for the prestigious award.

Over the years, FIFA has been keeping up with real-life footballing events thanks to promos like Team of the Week, Team of the Season, and Ones to Watch.

These specials cards have focused on top performers, and in recent years, Player of the Month cards have also joined the fray from different leagues.

The formula is simple. If a player receives the Player of the Month nod from the fan vote, they are rewarded with a unique card in FIFA that is only accessible via a special SBC – Squad Building Challenge. Here, we’ll be tracking the Bundesliga winners and losers throughout FIFA 21.

How to vote for Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to get involved with the vote, you will have to wait until the nominees are announced. This typically happens towards the end of the month, or in some cases, just after the month has finished.

Once the nominees are unveiled, you’ll be able to head over to the respective league’s website and vote on the possible winner by following these short few steps.

Head over to the EA SPORTS Bundesliga POTM website . Scroll through the candidates and make your choice Press ‘vote’ by their name to make a selection Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done!

FIFA 21 Bundesliga POTM Winners & Nominees

September’s Bundesliga POTM nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA, the Bundesliga POTM nominees for September are dominated by Bayern Munich stars, but other clubs get a shine too.

These Bayern stars are Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry, but the full list can be found below:

Leroy Sane

Joshua Kimmich

Serge Gnabry

Andrej Kramaric

Niclas Fullkrug

Sasa Kalajdzic

As the season continues to unfold, you’ll be able to find the winners and nominees for each month in this hub. We’ll keep it updated as they’re announced.

Once the winners are announced, you’ll be able to find their card and solutions to their respective SBCs over on our Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK.