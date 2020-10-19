 FIFA 21: How to recover Quick Sold players in Ultimate Team - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to easily recover Quick Sold players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 19/Oct/2020 5:01 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 5:05

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

So you just accidentally ‘quick sold’ your best pull of FUT yet… don’t worry, there’s a super-easy way to recover any FIFA 21 player cards you might quick sell in Ultimate Team; here’s how to get back those precious discarded cards.

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than accidentally quick selling your best FUT card pull in FIFA 21. You might have finally got your hands on that Gareth Bale card and are eager to slap him into your in-progress Premier League squad.

Advertisement

In your excitement, however, you’ve accidentally cashed him in for 688 coins.

Don’t fear! In FIFA 20, title publishers EA SPORTS finally added a feature Ultimate Team fans have been demanding for years: Quick Sell Recovery.

Advertisement
The last thing you want to do with a valuable card is quick sell it, but it can happen.
EA SPORTS
The last thing you want to do with a valuable FUT card is ‘quick sell’ it, but it can happen.

This nifty little feature lets you get back a couple of the FIFA 21 cards you’ve quick sold in the past few days, just in case you accidentally hit the wrong button, or re-think shipping off that dead-cheap in-form card you packed in your rewards.

It’s really simple too. Here’s how to get back your discard cards:

How to recover ‘quick sold’ cards in FIFA 21

  1. Log in to the FIFA Web or Companion App.
  2. Click the Club menu.
  3. Click Quick Sell Recovery.
  4. Use the calendar icon to find the day you quick sold the item you want to get back.
  5. Choose the player or item you want to recover.
  6. Click Recover.
The FIFA 21 'quick sell recovery' feature is only available on the Web or Companion App.
EA SPORTS
The FIFA 21 ‘quick sell recovery’ feature is only available on the Web or Companion App.

Once you’ve followed these steps, and paid the card’s discard price, it will be added to your Unassigned box on the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team main menu. From there, simply send the lost card to your FUT club, and all’s well that ends well.

Advertisement

There are a few rules. Each FIFA 21 account can only recover up to five discard FUT cards in any thirty day period. Once you’ve clocked that out, you’ll have to be a lot more careful with a special card you’ve just cracked out of a rare pack.

You can also only recover cards in seven days. Past that, they’re lost forever.

Be careful around that 'quick sell' button in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!
EA SPORTS
Be careful around that ‘quick sell’ button in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

So there you have it ⁠— how to save that rare Ultimate Team card you accidentally cashed in for pennies. Hopefully this guide helps you recover that lost card you were so worried about, so you can get back to the FIFA 21 grind all over again.

Advertisement

In the future too, maybe be a bit more careful with that quick sell button!

FIFA

How to complete Matuidi OTW SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 18/Oct/2020 19:29

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

Share

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for Blaise Matuidi’s Ones to Watch special card, and we’ve got the requirements, in-game stats, solutions, cost, and everything else you need to unlock it.

With Ones to Watch being the active promo in FUT 21 right now, EA SPORTS have released another one for players to grab via SBC – Blaise Matuidi.

Advertisement

Matuidi made his move to the MLS and Inter Miami this offseason from Juventus along with Gonzalo Higuain, and the two international stars were pitted against each other by EA to see who the fans want to receive a OTW card.

Needless to say, the French midfielder beat out his Argentinian teammate and now has his first special card in the new title. All of the details for completing his new squad building challenge can be found below.

Advertisement

Blaise Matuidi OTW in-game stats

Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Matuidi’s OTW SBC card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Since Matuidi hasn’t received any special cards this year, his OTW is identical to his 83-rated base card. As far as pure defensive midfielders go, the World Cup winner boasts all the necessary stats in Defending and Physicality, along with decent-enough Pace, Passing and Dribbling to survive in the midfield.

The only negatives are ones that have always plagued his cards: it only has a two-star weak foot and skill moves, which is why higher-skilled players have always avoided his items.

Blaise Matuidi OTW SBC requirements, solutions, cost

The good news is that unlocking this card via the SBC is actually incredibly cheap; FIFA database site FUTBIN estimates it cost between 16,000 and 18,000 coins on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s only one squad you need to submit, and the requirements for it are not complicated at all:

Advertisement
  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Here are some of the cheapest solutions for this challenge – without requiring any position-change cards or loyalty.

Matuidi's OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Cheapest solution for Matuidi’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.
Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Another cheap solution for Matuidi’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.
Matuidi OTW SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Another cheap solution for Matuidi’s OTW SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT.

Is this SBC worth it?

Whether or not you should do this SBC and get this card is entirely based on if he fits in your squad. As mentioned above, for now, the OTW’s stats are identical to Matuidi’s regular gold card, so you’d be spending way more for an item that’s between 2,000 and 3,000 coins.

That said, if the French star begins to tear up the MLS for Inter Miami, or picks up a cheeky In-Form during an international break for France, his live item would upgrade to become even better, at which point you’d start seeing the value of doing this challenge.

Advertisement

Either way, you have only until Wednesday, October 21 to do the SBC before it expires for good.