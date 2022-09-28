How to fix FIFA 23 ‘unrecoverable error’ anti-cheat message

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

An issue is preventing PC players from launching FIFA 23, but fortunately, there are a few simple workarounds to help. Here’s everything you need to know about fixing the issue.

FIFA 23 officially launched on September 27 for players that purchased the Ultimate Edition, allowing access the game three days before everyone else.

Getting early access to FUT is alluring on paper, but server issues made it a nightmare for players trying to log in. The FIFA community slammed the “broken” $90 Day One edition, and it took hours for EA to get servers back online for the game’s early release date.

PC players have already blasted developers for a poorly implemented FUT cross-platform transfer market, and a new issue is preventing them from launching the game. Here are some ways to work around the ‘unrecoverable error’ issue on PC.

How to fix the FIFA 23 ‘unrecoverable error’

EA’s Direct Communication team provided a few solutions to the ‘unrecoverable error’ when logging in to FIFA 23 on PC.

On EA’s Help Article, for an ‘unrecoverable error’ “this can happen when expired or unsigned drivers are loading while trying to launch the game.”

EA suggests that players follow the steps on Microsoft’s website to enable Secure Boot on their computer, and provides the necessary steps to complete a Secure Boot.

Run Settings > Update & Security > Recovery select Restart now under Advanced startup select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > UEFI Firmware Settings > Restart to make changes switch the PC boot mode from one enabled as “Legacy” BIOS (also known as “CSM” Mode) to UEFI/BIOS (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) If you are unsure how to make any necessary changes to enable the UEFI/BIOS, we recommend that you check your PC manufacturer’s support information on their website

After following these steps, reload the game again, and it should fix the issue.