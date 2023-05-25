How to fix FIFA 23 Secure Boot is missing & DLC assets are corrupted errors

FIFA 23 players have been encountering new issues with the ‘secure boot’ and ‘DLC assets are corrupted’ errors popping up. However, there are some workarounds.

We’re now deep into the FIFA 23 cycle, the final game in the iconic EA SPORTS franchise before it is rebranded to EA SPORTS FC, but that hasn’t slowed the devs down.

They have been pumping out new content for Ultimate Team – we’re deep in the middle of Team of the Season – and they’ve also been dropping new updates from time to time.

Most recently, they released Title Update #13, which didn’t bring massive changes to the game. It was, instead, one of those updates that brings in new starfaces, updated kits, and other general visual updates. However, it does seem to have a knock-on effect that’s causing some players to be unable to get into FIFA 23.

How to get around FIFA 23 ‘secure boot’ & ‘DLC assets are corrupted’ errors

That’s right, since the update was rolled out, some players have been encountering new error codes for ‘secure boot’ and ‘DLC assets are corrupted’ when trying to load the game.

Like most error codes, it has been noted by EA on their FIFA Direct Twitter and Trello board, however, there isn’t a clean fix just yet.

Instead, there is a slight workaround, but even that may take some time. You’ll have to select and hit confirm the on “cancel” option on the message and then restart the game. This should then let you play FIFA 23.

Load up FIFA 23 Enter the main menu If you’re greeted by the error message, select cancel and then confirm Return to your dashboard/home screen and restart the game FIFA 23 should now be playable, but if not, keep repeating the steps until it loads

Some players have reported that this workaround doesn’t always work the first time, and you may just need to have a few goes at it before you’ll be able to start playing games again.

Hopefully, EA gets things properly ironed out before long and you won’t need to wear your controller out repeatedly pressing ‘cancel’ and restarting the game.