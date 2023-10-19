EA FC 24 devs finally address “ridiculous” dribbling glitch

The EA FC 24 devs launched an investigation into a glitch that gave out free goals by sticking the ball onto a player’s leg.

EA FC 24, like several FIFA titles before it, isn’t immune to glitches. But in the case of FC 24, some players have called the game an “absolute failure on all levels” after it launched with numerous issues. These problems range from small hiccups to massive game-breaking roadblocks.

Some examples include UI and menu glitches that result in the game freezing or chasing, alongside a whole host of on-the-pitch problems. And these glitches sometimes even provide unfair advantages. An EA FC 24 YouTuber discovered a bug that allowed players to equip any PlayStyle in Clubs.

In the most recent case, a bug made players unstoppable in Ultimate Team and resulted in countless free goals.

EA FC 24 devs address dribbling glitch plaguing Ultimate Team

Reliable FC 24 leaker FUT Sheriff posted a video of a ball getting stuck to a player’s leg in Ultimate Team. The glitch made it possible for the player to dribble without being touched and eventually straight into the back of the net for an easy goal.

FUT Sherrif asked: “WTF IS THIS GLITCH EA.”

Thankfully, on October 19, EA responded: “We’ve added a new issue to the EASFC Tracker that we’re investigating. The ball can incorrectly stick to a dribbler’s leg as they run in some situations.”

It’s important to note that EA did not provide a timetable for fixing the glitch. Players in the comment section urged the devs to act fast, as Weekend League starts in just one day.

The competitive game mode only gives players 20 games to earn valuable rewards, and community members don’t want to lose a game just because of this glitch.

Players can track the investigation’s progress on EA’s official Trello board. In the meantime, stay locked into the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.