How to enter eMLS Cup giveaway: 250,000 FIFA Points, SCUF controllers & more prizes - Dexerto

Some of North America’s best FIFA players will vie for glory in eMLS Cup 2021, but if you’re watching from home, you can win some FIFA 21 swag through their huge fan giveaway.

With the 2021 eMLS season coming to a close, some of the best FIFA 21 players around will be squaring off eMLS Cup for the chance to take home their portion of the $40,000 prize pool as well as the ultimate bragging rights.

It’s an insanely talented field this year, with five former eMLS Cup champions taking part including last year’s winner GAdamou and Didychrislito – with the latter looking to build on wins at eMLS League Series One and Two.

If you’re watching along, it’s not just great action that’s in store for you. You can also enter the eMLS Cup fan giveaway for a chance to win some pretty slick prizes.

How to enter giveaway

As ever, there is a wide range of prizes on offer. 250,000 FIFA points will be handed out in total, not to mention special edition eMLS Cup shirts, MLS-themed SCUF controllers and Coca-Cola fridges are also in the offering.

Just like the giveaways run in the past, entering is simple. You just have to go over to playr.gg/eMLSCup and follow a handful of steps to link your social media accounts.

You can take up a huge amount of entries, giving you a better chance at possibly taking home one of the prizes by just following the steps below.

Head over to playr.gg/eMLSCup. Link your social media accounts – Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, etc. Claim the different entries listed. Wait for eMLS action to start and hope you win!

Prizes

There’s a load of prizes to be given out, but only two people will scoop the Grand Prize – which includes a variety of goodies. On top of that, an additional 19 players will pick up Runner-Up packages of 12,000 FIFA Points.

Grand Prize (Two winners): eMLS SCUF Controller, JLab Studio Pro Headset, JLab Talk Pro Microphone, Limited Edition eMLS Cup Adidas Jersey, Coca-Cola Vintage Chic 4 Liter Mini Fridge, 12,000 FIFA Points.

eMLS SCUF Controller, JLab Studio Pro Headset, JLab Talk Pro Microphone, Limited Edition eMLS Cup Adidas Jersey, Coca-Cola Vintage Chic 4 Liter Mini Fridge, 12,000 FIFA Points. Runner-Up Prize (19 winners): 12,000 FIFA Points.

eMLS Cup 2021 limited-edition jersey

One of the most exciting items in the giveaway is the special 2021 eMLS Cup jersey – available on ShopMLS.com for $89.99. It is customizable with names and numbers. For those on sale online, all proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The players will be wearing the limited-edition black Adidas jersey during their games throughout the tournament.

Action from eMLS Cup ramps up on March 20 as the latter stages begin, and will wrap up a day later on March 21 with a champion being crowned.

You can follow along with our dedicated hub, here, as well as across Twitter over on @UltimateTeamUK, @FutWatch, and @eMLS.