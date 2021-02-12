How to watch eMLS League Two Finals: Stream, standings, schedule, scores - Dexerto

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are upon us as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.
- Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
- Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
- New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.
Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.
In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!
eMLS League Series 2: Stream
Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.
eMLS League Series 2: Season standings
|#
|Player
|Club
|PTS
|GP
|GD
|1
|xbLeU
|ATX
|27
|12
|19
|2
|KingCJ0
|DC
|26
|12
|16
|3
|AlanAvi
|DAL
|25
|12
|21
|4
|Didychrislito
|NYC
|24
|12
|16
|5
|Fiddle
|CIN
|24
|12
|12
|6
|Maloney
|ORL
|24
|12
|13
|7
|Kid M3mito
|CHI
|22
|12
|15
|8
|BENR
|SJ
|21
|12
|3
Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title
High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.
At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.
Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.
eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores
February 13 — Quarter-finals
|Fixture
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes)
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire)
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati)
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City)
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final
|Fixture
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|TBD vs TBD
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|TBD vs TBD
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
eMLS League Series 2: Highlights
Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.
