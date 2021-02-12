How to watch eMLS League Two Finals: Stream, standings, schedule, scores - Dexerto

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are upon us as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.

Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.

New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD 1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19 2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16 3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21 4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16 5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12 6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13 7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15 8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 12PM 3PM 8PM NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 12PM 3PM 8PM AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 12PM 3PM 8PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

@PhilaUnion esports gamer @cisseSZN punched his ticket to @eMLS Cup last night ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Can't wait to see ya battle for the top spot next month, Cisse! 😤 pic.twitter.com/6sQUz4bpLy — PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) February 10, 2021

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…