FIFA 21 eMLS Cup: start time, stream, Last Chance Qualifier, schedule - Dexerto

The eMLS Cup is on the horizon, meaning the 12 best FIFA 21 players in North America will soon lock horns with the 2021 title on the line. Here’s everything we know about the competitive esports event.

The 12th spot in the eMLS Cup Playoffs is still up for grabs, with 16 competitors taking part in a Last Chance Qualifier on March 16.

New York City’s DidyChrisLito has won back-to-back eMLS League events – Series One, Series Two – in recent times, so he comes in as a strong favorite.

The eMLS Cup starts up on March 20, with the Grand Final taking place the following day.

North America’s biggest competitive FIFA tournament is just around the corner, with a prize pool of $40,000 and a huge gold trophy at stake. The eMLS Cup starts up on March 20 and will end a day later, on March 21.

Placing in the top three during this event will also secure them a ticket to the Global Series Playoffs, and a chance to qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup later this year, so there’s clearly a lot to play for.

11 seats at the table have already been filled, but there’s one free spot remaining and that will be earned by the winner of a Last Chance Qualifier event. It is the the last stop before the eMLS Cup Playoffs, as 16 teams fight for the final place on March 16. Clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to.

eMLS Cup essentials

Stream

All matches will go live on the official MLS Twitch channel, found below. All games will also be available to stream on their Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as MLSsoccer.com and the free MLS app.

eMLS Cup Last Chance Qualifier bracket

Excitement will be in the air on March 16, as 16 teams (ranked 12-27) collide with the final spot at the eMLS Cup Playoffs at stake.

eMLS Cup Playoffs bracket

The competition starts on March 20, with top performers from League Series Two having secured higher placements in the bracket.

The story so far…

After winning back-to-back tournaments in the eMLS League Series One and Series Two, DidyChrisLito is looking to make it three from three when the eMLS Cup comes around.

He’s not without stiff competition, though, with last year’s winner Adamou – representing New York Red Bulls – sitting on the other side of the bracket. For some fans, it might be a dream Grand Final if those two were to make it that far.

Doolsta also has an eMLS Cup triumph to his name, having picked up the trophy for Philadelphia Union back in 2019. He faces off against 2018’s winner Kid M3mito in the first round of games.

eMLS Cup Schedule

Fixture Date PST EST GMT Alekzandur v Fiddle March 20 1PM 4PM 9PM PhilB v (Last Chance Winner) March 20 2PM 5PM 10PM Kid M3mito v Doolsta March 20 3PM 6PM 11PM Cisseszn v Godfather March 20 4PM 7PM 12PM Xbleu v (TBC) March 21 TBC TBC TBC DidyChrisLito v (TBC) March 21 TBC TBC TBC Adamou v (TBC) March 21 TBC TBC TBC KingCJ0 v (TBC) March 21 TBC TBC TBC Semi Final 1 (TBC) March 21 TBC TBC TBC Semi Final 2 (TBC) March 21 TBC TBC TBC Grand Final (TBC) March 21 TBC TBC TBC

Results

Results will be added to this article when matches take place for the eMLS Cup between March 20-21.

Until then, keep up with all of the pre-event buildup on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, @FutWatch, and @eMLS.