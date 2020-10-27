How to complete Talisca Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

Another Squad Building Challenge is live for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Rulebreakers – this time for Anderson Talisca – and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock it.
FIFA 21’s Rulebreakers cards are introducing new ways to play with certain players. The latest edition to the Rulebreakers club is Anderson Talisca, the Brazilian CAM for Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao F.C.
Talisca has always been a relatively popular card in FIFA considering the league he plays in; many love the versatility of the Brazilian and all of the attacking prowess he possesses.
Talisca Rulebreakers: in-game stats
In-game stats for Talisca’s Rulebreakers SBC card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT
Normally an 82-rated CAM, Talisca’s base gold card gets a big upgrade to an 84-rated CAM. The Rulebreakers item has an impressive 87 pace with a 91 Acceleration. and given how important pace is in FIFA 21, this helps give him a huge edge over defenders.
The Brazilian also gets a slight increase in his shooting, passing, defense, and dribbling attributes, which should more than compensate for the slight hit to his physical attribute. As a CAM, thse offensive upgrades are certainly desirable.
This SBC only has one squad you need to build, and FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates it to cost around 60,000 coins on PS4, 70,000 on Xbox One, and 70,000 on Origin PC.
Anderson Talisca:
Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85
Team Chemistry: Min 60
Number of players in the squad: 11
Here is the cheapest solution for the SBC which doesn’t use any position-change cards and doesn’t require loyalty:
Cheapest solution for the Anderson Talisca Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT
Is this SBC worth doing?
Talisca’s Rulebreakers card is definitely good individually, but unfortunately, he plays in a region that isn’t commonplace in FUT. Still, he is Brazilian so he has some good chemistry links with popular players like Neymar Jr, and he’s also a CAM with a high pace attribute, which is always valuable.
We’ve picked five new formations that, while certainly unorthodox, would spice up FIFA 21’s gameplay in a way we’ve not seen from the series for some time. What do you make of the formations we’ve chosen?
When it comes to new FIFA games and anticipated features, the inclusion of new formations is not particularly high on the list. Some fans have long been asking for completely customizable formations, but this still seems some way off.
The list of formations, too, has not changed for some time in FIFA. Formations arguably became less important as formation-specific cards were removed from Ultimate Team, but fans still place a lot of stock in how their team lines up in game.
These formations could feature in Ultimate Team, as well as other game modes.
We’ve chosen five formations that we think would make worthy additions to FIFA’s list of formations. Some have been inspired by real life coaches, while others are inspired by the desperation we’ve felt while trailing 2-1 in the 90th minute of an Elite III decider.
1: 4-3-2-1 (3 CMs, 2 CAMs and 1 ST)
The first formation on our list is inspired by Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti and his apparent affinity for Christmas trees. All jokes aside, we’ve seen Ancelotti bring in three impressive midfielders and not a single wide player yet this season.
This formation would see a conventional back four, with 3 CMs in front of them. In front of them would be two central CAMs, and then a ST in front of them.
Attacking centrality would be key for this formation, as well as pacey midfielders to overlap and compensate for the lack of out and out wide men. Whether FIFA 21’s crossing and heading will be as poor as FIFA 20’s remains to be seen, but this pyramid formation is one we want regardless.
2: 3-5-1-1 (flat midfield five, 1 CF, 1 ST)
It’s quite a surprise that a 3-5-1-1 formation is not available in all of FIFA. It’s of course similar to the existing 3-5-2, but would feature a flat midfield five rather than 2 CDMs and a CAM. Players can use it in some game modes but, for whatever reason, not in Ultimate Team.
On either side would be a LM and RM, with a CF and ST just in front. This would, in many ways, be a more conservative three-at-the-back formation.
A lot of FIFA’s existing three-at-the-back formations leave players exposed defensively, but the tightly packed midfield would make playing through this XI much more difficult for opponents.
Aneclotti’s 4-3-2-1 and 3-5-1-1 could work in FIFA 21.
3: 3-3-1-3 (3 CBs, RWB, LWB, CM, CAM, RW, LW, CF)
Another formation taken from real life, this confusing amalgamation of positions stems from Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. It is similar to some five-at-the-back formations that currently feature in FIFA, but anyone who’s watched a Bielsa side play knows about his chaotic and attacking style.
Three CBs are protected by a CM, while wide areas are marshalled by a LWB and RWB. Tradition would dictate this being classed as 5-1-1-3, but the wing-backs in a Bielsa system spend more time up the pitch than they do in their own half.
In front of this second line of three is one CAM, who bridges the gap to the front three, made up of a RW, LW, and CF. It sounds complex, and that’s because it is. But Marcelo Bielsa’s trademark formation has had more than enough success to warrant an inclusion in FIFA 21.
4: 3-2-3-2 (2 CDMs, 3 CAMs, 2 ST)
We’ve noted previously how a lot of three-at-the-back formations leave players a bit short at the back. Well, this formation accepts that and steers into it. Similar to the 4-2-3-1 narrow formation that FIFA already features, this simply swaps out a defender for a ST, forming a back three in the process.
It would make users undoubtedly vulnerable to wide attacks, but would give oppositions an absolute nightmare when defending centrally. One for the more competent defenders, we’d wager. Either that, or get ready to concede 5 goals per game. Although, if you’re scoring 6, who really cares?
Marcelo Bielsa’s 3-3-1-3 or a more attacking 3-2-3-2 could also work.
5: 1-1-8 (CB, CM, RW, LW, RF, LF, CAM, CF, 2 STs)
Down in the final minutes of a must-win FUT Champs match? Already thrown caution to the wind and tried Ryan Kent and Wissam Ben Yedder? Then this is the formation for you.
Needless to say, it’s a bit like football suicide, but if it gets you that last-minute equalizer then it’s all been worth it. We’d love to see this formation as a last-minute roll of the dice, but we’d warn all against starting a match with it.
If you’ve got the ball then your front 8 has every chance of scoring, but if you don’t then you’re probably going to ship more goals than Chelsea did last season. Needless to say, that’s a lot.
What do you make of our proposed formations for FIFA 21? What formation have we missed? Be sure to tweet us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter to let us know, and to keep up with all the latest news, leaks and rumors from the world of FIFA.