How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule - Dexerto

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses vs OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm
MIBR confirm LUCAS1, vsm, leo_drunky signings for CSGO rebuild

Published: 24/Oct/2020 2:50 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 2:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
MIBR's new CSGO roster with vsm, lucas1, kng, leo_drunky, and tnk
Twitter: MIBR

MiBR

MIBR has confirmed three signings ahead of their 2021 CS:GO rebuild, bringing on former member LUCAS1 permanently, as well as vsm and leo_drunky on loan.

MIBR’s CSGO team has gone through a bit of a rollercoaster ride lately. Last month, they dropped two star players, TACO and fer, and coach dead after a major coaching scandal. Then, FALLEN left due to his dissatisfaction with their decision.

Losing the old SK core has forced the organization to rebuild the team from scratch. However, they’ve locked in some of South America’s brightest talent to do so.

MIBR has added Leonardo ‘leo_drunky’ Oliveira, Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles, and Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira to their roster. The October 23 announcement confirmed LUCAS1 would be a permanent addition, while vsm and leo_drunky would play on loan from their respective teams.

It comes after a multitude of rumors about where MIBR’s squad would land after the SK core departed.

LUCAS1 played for MIBR in 2019, where he spent six months in the squad before moving on to Imperial e-Sports. He spent almost a year with Imperial, before suddenly leaving the squad just a few weeks ago.

His experience, not only in CS:GO but with MIBR, will help the Brazilian legends get back on their feet.

vsm and Leo_drunky provide beacons of hope for the region’s future too. However, vsm’s VAC ban could hinder them when it comes around to major events.

MIBR Leo_drunky
Liquidpedia
Leo_drunky is only 20 years old and could be a valuable member of the team for years to come.

The two youngsters join MIBR on loan from Sharks Esports (leo_drunky) and Detona (vsm). However, if things go well, it’s likely they’ll be signed on permanently.

MIBR has also secured the services of CS 1.6 veteran Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo. After a year since his last major gig, he is returning to the team that started it all. He played on MIBR’s 1.6 roster from 2004 to 2009.

MIBR is expected to compete in the BLAST Premier Fall Season, as well as Flashpoint Season 2.

This piece was originally published as: “MIBR reportedly set to secure LUCAS1, vsm, leo_drunky for CSGO rebuild”