How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule - Dexerto

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

THE EU VS NA RIVALRIES ARE FINALLY BACK!😍 We are thrilled to welcome the NA teams to Europe and once again settle the score on which continent holds the best CS:GO team 💪 Read more: https://t.co/N5mEzEZm5U#BLASTPremier Fall Series will begin on Oct 26th 💥 pic.twitter.com/dEhfkDT9Ak — BLAST Premier (@BLASTPremier) October 14, 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Opening Round Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses vs OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Upper Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group A Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4