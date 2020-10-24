How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule - Dexerto

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.
BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.
That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.
THE EU VS NA RIVALRIES ARE FINALLY BACK!😍
We are thrilled to welcome the NA teams to Europe and once again settle the score on which continent holds the best CS:GO team 💪
Read more: https://t.co/N5mEzEZm5U#BLASTPremier Fall Series will begin on Oct 26th 💥 pic.twitter.com/dEhfkDT9Ak
— BLAST Premier (@BLASTPremier) October 14, 2020
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.
For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams
12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.
North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.
IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Natus Vincere
|Vitality
|Astralis
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|Complexity
|MIBR
|Evil Geniuses
|BIG
|FURIA
|OG
|FaZe Clan
|G2 Esports
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule
Monday, October 26
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Opening Round
|Na’Vi vs NiP
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group A Opening Round
|Evil Geniuses vs OG
|11:30am
|2:30pm
|6:30pm
Tuesday, October 27
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Upper Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group A Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30am
|2:30pm
|6:30pm
Wednesday, October 28
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group A Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30pm
|3:30pm
|7:30pm
Thursday, October 29
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Opening Round
|Vitality vs Complexity
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group B Opening Round
|BIG vs FaZe
|11:30am
|2:30pm
|6:30pm
Friday, October 30
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group B Losers Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30am
|2:30pm
|6:30pm
Saturday, October 31
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group B Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30pm
|3:30pm
|7:30pm
Monday, November 2
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group C Opening Round
|Astralis vs MIBR
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group C Opening Round
|FURIA vs G2
|11:30am
|2:30pm
|6:30pm
Tuesday, November 3
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group C Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group C Losers Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
Wednesday, November 4
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group C Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30am
|11:30am
|3:30pm
|Group C Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30pm
|3:30pm
|7:30pm