EA FC 24: How to complete Squad Foundations MLS Objectives

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Squad Foundations MLS Objectives in Football Ultimate Team and add some new cards.

With the second season of Football Ultimate Team on the horizon, the EA FC 24 team gave players a fresh chance to add new cards to their collection.

Three new Squad Foundations players have been added to FUT, each obtainable through a series of Objectives. All are MLS players, and the marquee prize is an 85 OVR Jordan Morris.

Here’s how to complete the Squad Foundations MLS Objectives in EA FC 24.

Squad Foundations MLS Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 Squad Foundations MLS Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions to finish each one.

Here are the four Objectives:

Major Assists : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player (reward is 83 OVR RB Nathan Byrne)

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player (reward is 83 OVR RB Nathan Byrne) MLS 7 : Score seven goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player (reward is Premium Gold Pack)

: Score seven goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player (reward is Premium Gold Pack) Play 6 : Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two MLS players in your starting 11 (reward is 84 OVR CM Darlington Nagbe)

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two MLS players in your starting 11 (reward is 84 OVR CM Darlington Nagbe) Win 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two MLS players in your Starting 11 (reward is 78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Squad Foundations MLS Objectives feature untradeable rewards. Those who complete all three will get an 85 OVR Squad Foundations Jordan Morris.

Before we get into tips, here’s a look at the three cards:

Nathan Byrne

EA Sports

Darlington Nagbe

EA Sports

Jordan Morris

EA Sports

Tips

First, complete the EA FC 24 Squad Foundations MLS Objectives exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action rather than deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

As far as how one should build a team, it’s a good idea to fill a roster with MLS players. This would minimize the time needed to get the four done.

No, Messi isn’t required. However, players like Lorenzo Insigne, Carlos Vela, Jordi Alba, and Trailblazers Luciano Acosta and HERO Clint Dempsey are all other options for this particular challenge.

