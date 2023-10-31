EA FC 24: How to complete Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC – Solution & cost

Here is a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC in Football Ultimate Team and add the Red Bulls NY midfielder to their FUT collection.

On October 31, the EA FC 24 team released several MLS-themed Squad Foundations cards. Three of those were made available through Objectives and one via a Squad Building Challenge.

EA FC 24 players have an opportunity to pick up an 85 OVR card of Red Bulls New York RM Luquinhas, one with 4-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot, as well as 90 Pace.

Here’s how to complete the Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC in EA FC 24.

SBC Requirements

There is just one team that needs to be completed in order to complete the Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the one segment:

Brazil players: Min. 1

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC in EA FC 24:

TOTW LW Nicole Anyomi (83 OVR)

CB Sven Botman (83 OVR)

CB Andreas Christensen (83 OVR)

CB Gianluca Mancini (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

CAM Jonas Hofmann (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

ST Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (82 OVR)

CDM Ingrid Engen (82 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 25,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the EA FC 24 Luquinhas SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 22, 2023.

