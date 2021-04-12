How to complete Sol Campbell ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has released another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of acclaimed English center-back Sol Campbell.

Sol Campbell almost did it all in his incredible 20-year career playing in the Premier League. He won the League Cup with Tottenham in 1998-1999, multiple league and FA Cup titles with Arsenal between 2001 and 2005, and even pipped an FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2007–08.

He was a cornerstone in defense, so it’s no surprise that his FIFA 21 Prime ICON Moments Card is a 90 OVR beast with a good range of stats. If you want to add it to your squad, here’s everything you need to know.

Sol Campbell Prime ICON in-game stats

Sol Campbell Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Sentinel

Number of players from Spurs: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Invincibles

Number of players from Arsenal: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Three Lions

Number of players from England: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Sol Campbell Prime ICON SBC Price

The SBC looks somewhat expensive since you’ll need to build seven different squads to complete it. However, it’s well worth the price if you’re after a rock-solid center-back with decent pace.

All up, it will set you back somewhere between 750,000 – 817,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

PS4: 750,000

Xbox: 686,000

PC: 817,000

Sol Campbell Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions we found to building all seven squads required to complete this SBC. Just like our other guides, none require any loyalty or position change cards.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Top-notch

The Sentinel

The Invincibles

The Three Lions

League Legend

Sol Campbell’s Prime ICON Moments is a welcome addition to any FIFA Ultimate Team squad, but it’s a little steep. The good news, though, is that you’ll have plenty of time to do it.

The SBC expires in June, which means you’ll have around two months to build all seven squads.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.