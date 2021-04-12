How to complete Sol Campbell ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has released another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of acclaimed English center-back Sol Campbell.
Sol Campbell almost did it all in his incredible 20-year career playing in the Premier League. He won the League Cup with Tottenham in 1998-1999, multiple league and FA Cup titles with Arsenal between 2001 and 2005, and even pipped an FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2007–08.
He was a cornerstone in defense, so it’s no surprise that his FIFA 21 Prime ICON Moments Card is a 90 OVR beast with a good range of stats. If you want to add it to your squad, here’s everything you need to know.
Advertisement
Sol Campbell Prime ICON in-game stats
Sol Campbell Prime ICON SBC requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack
Top-notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
The Sentinel
- Number of players from Spurs: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
The Invincibles
- Number of players from Arsenal: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
The Three Lions
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Sol Campbell Prime ICON SBC Price
The SBC looks somewhat expensive since you’ll need to build seven different squads to complete it. However, it’s well worth the price if you’re after a rock-solid center-back with decent pace.
All up, it will set you back somewhere between 750,000 – 817,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.
PS4: 750,000
Xbox: 686,000
PC: 817,000
Sol Campbell Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions
Here are some of the cheapest solutions we found to building all seven squads required to complete this SBC. Just like our other guides, none require any loyalty or position change cards.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Top-notch
The Sentinel
The Invincibles
The Three Lions
League Legend
Sol Campbell’s Prime ICON Moments is a welcome addition to any FIFA Ultimate Team squad, but it’s a little steep. The good news, though, is that you’ll have plenty of time to do it.
Advertisement
The SBC expires in June, which means you’ll have around two months to build all seven squads.
For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.