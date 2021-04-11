How to complete Drogba Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of legendary Ivorian Striker Didier Drogba.
Prime ICON Moments cards come stacked with stats reflecting the high points of a player’s career, and Drogba’s card is certainly no exception here.
At a 92 OVR, it’s the highest rated card for the striker in FIFA 21, and definitely recalls a time when he was a one-man wrecking crew on the pitch no matter which team he was playing for.
Since you’re here there’s a good chance you want to add Drogba to your squad, so let’s get right into the list of exactly what you’ll need to do because as with any ICON SBC, as there is quite a bit.
Didier Drogba Prime ICON in-game stats
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-Notch
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Blues Legend
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC Price
Seven different squads to build doesn’t exactly scream “super cheap,” and being the highest-rated ICON for Drogba in the game, the total price of 1.19 million to 1.50 million FUT Coins is definitely up there, but not too surprising.
- Xbox: 1.19 million
- PlayStation: 1.31 million
- Origin: 1.50 million
Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions
Below we’ve posted some of the cheapest solutions we can find to all seven of the required squads for this SBC . As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Top-Notch
Blues Legend
League Finesse
League Legend
89-Rated Squad
Drogba might be expensive, but time should be on your side for this SBC as you have all the way until June 8 when it finally expires to knock out all the required squads.
