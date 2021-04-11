How to complete Drogba Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of legendary Ivorian Striker Didier Drogba.

Prime ICON Moments cards come stacked with stats reflecting the high points of a player’s career, and Drogba’s card is certainly no exception here.

At a 92 OVR, it’s the highest rated card for the striker in FIFA 21, and definitely recalls a time when he was a one-man wrecking crew on the pitch no matter which team he was playing for.

Since you’re here there’s a good chance you want to add Drogba to your squad, so let’s get right into the list of exactly what you’ll need to do because as with any ICON SBC, as there is quite a bit.

Didier Drogba Prime ICON in-game stats

Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-Notch

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Blues Legend

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC Price

Seven different squads to build doesn’t exactly scream “super cheap,” and being the highest-rated ICON for Drogba in the game, the total price of 1.19 million to 1.50 million FUT Coins is definitely up there, but not too surprising.

Xbox: 1.19 million

1.19 million PlayStation: 1.31 million

1.31 million Origin: 1.50 million

Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions

Below we’ve posted some of the cheapest solutions we can find to all seven of the required squads for this SBC . As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Top-Notch

Blues Legend

League Finesse

League Legend

89-Rated Squad

Drogba might be expensive, but time should be on your side for this SBC as you have all the way until June 8 when it finally expires to knock out all the required squads.

