How to complete Dzeko & Neres FIFA 21 Showdown SBCs: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has set a new pair of Showdown SBCs live for Ajax’s David Neres and Roma’s Edin Dzeko ahead of their club’s Europa League showdown.
Neres starts out at an 88 and Dzeko begins at 89 OVR, and being Showdown cards they have the chance to get even better based on the outcome of the Ajax vs. Roma Europa League match on April 15.
After the final whistle blows in that game, the player from the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. In the event of a draw, both of them will receive a +1 OVR boost.
Let’s take a look at what stats both will be starting with before getting into price, requirements, and solutions.
Showdown Neres & Dzeko SBC: in-game stats
Showdown David Neres stats
Showdown Edin Dzeko stats
Showdown Neres & Dzeko SBC: Requirements & cost
Showdown Neres SBC requirements & cost
Ajax
- Number of players from Ajax: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack
Brazil
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack
Altogether Neres’ SBC is looking like it will cost you around 157,000 to 187,000 FUT Coins to complete in total. Not too bad for an 88 OVR with the chance to upgrade even more.
- Xbox: 157,000
- PlayStation: 171,000
- Origin: 187,000
Showdown Dzeko SBC requirements & cost
Roma FC
- Number of players from Roma FC: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Dzeko, surprisingly enough, comes in even cheaper then Neres at 149,000 to 178,000 FUT Coins in total, depending on which platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 149,000
- PlayStation: 159,000
- Origin: 178,000
Showdown Neres & Dzeko SBC: cheapest solutions
Below we’ll be posting some of the cheapest solutions to each of the required squads listed up above, so be sure to check back soon, as always, none of what we suggest will require you to use any loyalty or position change cards to get done.
