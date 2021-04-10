How to complete Dzeko & Neres FIFA 21 Showdown SBCs: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has set a new pair of Showdown SBCs live for Ajax’s David Neres and Roma’s Edin Dzeko ahead of their club’s Europa League showdown.

Neres starts out at an 88 and Dzeko begins at 89 OVR, and being Showdown cards they have the chance to get even better based on the outcome of the Ajax vs. Roma Europa League match on April 15.

After the final whistle blows in that game, the player from the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. In the event of a draw, both of them will receive a +1 OVR boost.

Let’s take a look at what stats both will be starting with before getting into price, requirements, and solutions.

Showdown Neres & Dzeko SBC: in-game stats

Showdown David Neres stats

Showdown Edin Dzeko stats

Showdown Neres & Dzeko SBC: Requirements & cost

Showdown Neres SBC requirements & cost

Ajax

Number of players from Ajax: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack

Altogether Neres’ SBC is looking like it will cost you around 157,000 to 187,000 FUT Coins to complete in total. Not too bad for an 88 OVR with the chance to upgrade even more.

Xbox: 157,000

157,000 PlayStation: 171,000

171,000 Origin: 187,000

Showdown Dzeko SBC requirements & cost

Roma FC

Number of players from Roma FC: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Dzeko, surprisingly enough, comes in even cheaper then Neres at 149,000 to 178,000 FUT Coins in total, depending on which platform you’re on.

Xbox: 149,000

149,000 PlayStation: 159,000

159,000 Origin: 178,000

Showdown Neres & Dzeko SBC: cheapest solutions

Below we’ll be posting some of the cheapest solutions to each of the required squads listed up above, so be sure to check back soon, as always, none of what we suggest will require you to use any loyalty or position change cards to get done.

