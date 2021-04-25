How to complete Sarr FIFA 21 EFL TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

The Team of the Season promo in FIFA 21 is rolling right along and EA has released another new SBC, this time for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. Below is all the info you’ll need to get it done as quickly as possible.

TOTS is always a highlight of the FIFA cycle, and EA has been releasing a steady supply of SBCs and Objectives since the Community-chosen and EFL Championship teams of the season were revealed on April 23.

Sarr’s new EFL TOTS card is a nice little 90 OVR RW, with four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. Undoubtedly, the highlight here is his 99 Pace, that should make him one of the fastest players on the pitch should you decide to use him.

His full stats can be found below, along with the requirements for both of the squads you need to put together.

Ismaila Sarr EFL TOTS SBC stats

Ismaila Sarr EFL TOTS SBC requirements

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Ismaila Sarr EFL TOTS SBC total cost

For both squads, it’s looking like Sarr’s SBC will set you back at minimum, 89,000 to 92,000 FUT Coins to fully complete, all depending on what platform you’re on.

Xbox: 89,000

89,000 PlayStation: 89,000

89,000 Origin: 92,000

Ismaila Sarr EFL TOTS SBC cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to Sarr’s SBC, and as always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Top Form solution

84-Rated Squad solution

Like all of the other SBCs we’ve seen come out of the current promo so far, Sarr’s 90 OVR card will be available to be unlocked until April 30 when it, and the rest of the TOTS SBCs expire.

