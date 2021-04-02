How to complete FIFA 21 Payet FUT Birthday SBC & Choudhury Objectives - Dexerto

The FUT Birthday promo is well underway, and the latest offerings from EA include an SBC for French Midfielder Dimitri Payet, and a set of Objectives for English Midfielder Hamza Choudhury.
FIFA’s annual FUT Birthday promo celebrates the anniversary of the Ultimate Team game mode, and has already brought a bunch of nice new cards for players to collect.
This latest SBC will reward you with an 89 OVR CAM Payet, who comes complete with 5-star Weak Foot, and the Objectives will net you an 87 CDM for Choudhury. All the info on how to unlock these brand new cards is down below, beginning with the Objectives.
How to complete Choudhury FUT Birthday Objectives
Choudhury FUT Birthday in-game stats
Choudhury FUT Birthday: Objectives & rewards
For an Objectives card Choudhury isn’t a bad pickup at all. As an EPL player with a 5-star Weak Foot, he has plenty of potential if you plan on using him.
It’s no surprise then that these Objectives will require you to have a number of Premier League players on your team. Bonus points if they’re also from England, as they’re required in a few too. The full list of Objectives is down below:
Anchor Man Assists
- Assist 5 goals using CDMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Reward: Gold Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP
Wicked Weak Foot
- Score 3 Finesse goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP
Premier Party
- Score 11 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP
Steady Success
- Win 8 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Premier League players in your starting squad
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP
Fox in the Box
- Score in 14 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP
If you want to grab Choudhury, don’t wait around too long as these objectives will only be available until Friday, April 9 to complete.
How to complete Payet FUT Birthday SBC
Payet FUT Birthday in-game stats
In-game stats for Payet’s FUT Birthday SBC card.
Payet FUT Birthday SBC requirements
For the Frenchman there’s only one (yes just one!) squad you’ll have to exchange in order to gain his brand new card, which is always welcome when it comes to SBCs.
Read More: How to complete Gervinho FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC: Solutions & cost
Appropriately called “Dimitri Payet” it only requires one French player to get done, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a total steal price-wise. The full requirements are listed down below:
Dimitri Payet
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Payet FUT Birthday SBC cost
Just because there’s only one squad you have to build, that sadly doesn’t mean it will be a bargain. According to FUTBIN it will run a total cost of 206,000 to 249,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform to complete.
- Xbox: 206,000
- PlayStation: 216,000
- Origin: 249,000
Payet FUT Birthday SBC solutions
Below are some of the cheapest solutions for Payet’s new FUT Birthday SBC. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Dimitri Payet solution 1
Dimitri Payet solution 2
Only one squad to build means you should have plenty of time to get this SBC done before it expires on April 9, the same as Choudhury’s Objectives.
Read More: How to complete Mandanda FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Objectives
For more information on the new Birthday promo in FIFA 21, be sure to check out our official hub right here and follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news and updates.