How to complete FIFA 21 Payet FUT Birthday SBC & Choudhury Objectives - Dexerto

The FUT Birthday promo is well underway, and the latest offerings from EA include an SBC for French Midfielder Dimitri Payet, and a set of Objectives for English Midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

FIFA’s annual FUT Birthday promo celebrates the anniversary of the Ultimate Team game mode, and has already brought a bunch of nice new cards for players to collect.

This latest SBC will reward you with an 89 OVR CAM Payet, who comes complete with 5-star Weak Foot, and the Objectives will net you an 87 CDM for Choudhury. All the info on how to unlock these brand new cards is down below, beginning with the Objectives.

How to complete Choudhury FUT Birthday Objectives

Choudhury FUT Birthday in-game stats

Choudhury FUT Birthday: Objectives & rewards

For an Objectives card Choudhury isn’t a bad pickup at all. As an EPL player with a 5-star Weak Foot, he has plenty of potential if you plan on using him.

It’s no surprise then that these Objectives will require you to have a number of Premier League players on your team. Bonus points if they’re also from England, as they’re required in a few too. The full list of Objectives is down below:

Anchor Man Assists

Assist 5 goals using CDMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Reward: Gold Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP

Wicked Weak Foot Score 3 Finesse goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP



Premier Party

Score 11 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP



Steady Success

Win 8 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Premier League players in your starting squad Reward: Premium Gold Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP



Fox in the Box

Score in 14 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: Electrum Players Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP



If you want to grab Choudhury, don’t wait around too long as these objectives will only be available until Friday, April 9 to complete.

How to complete Payet FUT Birthday SBC

Payet FUT Birthday in-game stats