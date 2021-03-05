How to complete Lionel Messi FIFA 21 La Liga POTM SBC - Dexerto

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has been named La Liga Player of the Month for February, and as a result, he’s got a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 21. Here’s what you need to know.

After a superb run of form that has gotten Barcelona back into the La Liga title race, Lionel Messi has won the crown of Player of the Month for February.

Advertisement

The Argentine icon, who is never short of special cards in FIFA Ultimate Team, bagged seven goals for Barca, in a month that saw them go unbeaten in La Liga and progress to the Copa Del Rey final – despite being pummelled in the Champions League by PSG.

As a result, he’ll be getting a Player of the Month SBC in FIFA 21, which is sure to have some players reaching deep into their Ultimate Team coins to try and get him.

Advertisement

The news came on February 5 when the voting page for the La Liga POTM was updated by EA.

Read More: FIFA 21 FUT Birthday countdown

“Congratulations! Lionel Messi is the February Player of the Month of LaLiga Santander,” the update reads, showing Messi with a 96-rated POTM card, and having beaten out the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Alex Isak, and Nabil Fekir to the award.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is La Liga's POTM for February! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wnfkzJ4ECR — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) March 5, 2021

Lionel Messi POTM SBC requirements

The Squad Building Challenge, where you will be able to get the new Messi card from, has gone live in FIFA 21 – and you’ll need to build six, yes six, different squads.

Advertisement

These include one Argentina-based team, one La Liga-themed team, a team based on Barcelona’s formations, and three highly rated squads. These highly rated squads include an 88-rated team as well as an 89-rated team.

Argentina : Min. 1 Argentina player, Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 84 Squad rating, Min. 70 Team Chemistry

: Min. 1 Argentina player, Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 84 Squad rating, Min. 70 Team Chemistry La Liga : Min. 1 La Liga player, Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 85 Squad rating, Min. 55 Team Chemistry

: Min. 1 La Liga player, Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 85 Squad rating, Min. 55 Team Chemistry Top Form : Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 86 Squad rating, Min. 45 Team Chemistry

: Min. 1 TOTW card, Min. 86 Squad rating, Min. 45 Team Chemistry 88-rated : Min. 88 Squad rating, Min. 40 Team Chemistry

: Min. 88 Squad rating, Min. 40 Team Chemistry 89-rated : Min. 89 Squad rating, Min. 30 Team Chemistry

: Min. 89 Squad rating, Min. 30 Team Chemistry Tactical Emulation: Min. 1 Barcelona player, Min. 85 Squad rating, Min. 60 Team Chemistry

Solutions for these SBCs are not available just yet, but when they are, we’ll update this article.

Advertisement

This post is being updated…