When is Cavani coming to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team? Man Utd striker missing - Dexerto

When is Cavani coming to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team? Man Utd striker missing

Published: 1/Dec/2020 20:39

by Albert Petrosyan
FIFA 21 fans are perplexed by the fact that Manchester United’s newest forward, Edinson Cavani, is still missing from Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know so far about when El Matador could be added to FUT.

If you scroll over to the available selection of Manchester United players in Ultimate Team, you’ll notice that a certain long-haired Uruguayan fella is nowhere to be found.

Despite having plenty of high-rated and special cards over the past 10 years of FUT, Edinson Cavani was omitted from FIFA’s hallmark mode this year, something which has a lot of players confused.

After his two-goal, one-assist performance for the Red Devils against Southhampton on November 28, many naturally assumed he’d be getting an In-Form in TOTW 10, only to realize he’s not even in Ultimate Team at all, and no one has any idea when he’ll be added back in.

Why isn’t Cavani in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

Cavani FIFA 20 Ultimate Team FUTMAS
Cavani’s last card in FIFA Ultimate Team was his FUTMAS item in FIFA 20.

While EA SPORTS have not come out and specifically stated why Cavani isn’t in FUT, it’s clearly because he wasn’t signed by United until after the game was released (remember, FIFA 21 was available as early as October 1 with all the early access promos).

That may confuse some of you who will point out the likes of Thomas Partey moving over to Arsenal on October 5 and still getting a FUT card, even a Ones to Watch. However, it’s important to point out that El Matador wasn’t on a team before getting signed by ManU – he’d parted ways with PSG and become a free agent before the game released, and players who are free agents don’t get cards in Ultimate Team.

So, the long and short of it is that the former Napoli star simply wasn’t on any team when the FIFA 21 player database was created and joined the Red Devils too late to get added in. Of course, one can argue that EA can just add him in now, which they can, but with Cavani not being a very popular card over the past few titles, it’s probably just not a priority for the developers.

Cavani in FIFA 21 career mode

What makes this whole situation even more bizarre is the fact that EA SPORTS went out of their way to add Cavani to Manchester United’s squad in career mode. Yup, you read that right – you can enjoy the prolific forward as a Red Devil in FIFA 21, but only in the offline modes.

Cavani FIFA 21 career mode
The Manchester United version of Cavani can be found in career mode but not in FUT.

When will Cavani be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

As mentioned above, this can happen technically at any time, but the likeliest scenario is that EA will add him during the Winter Refresh period, which is when all of the winter transfers, rating upgrades, and changes to skill moves and weak foot get applied.

While we don’t know when FIFA 21’s Winter Refresh will take place yet, the past two years’ have started on the 14th and 15th of February, respectively. Traditionally, winter upgrades arrive sometime between the start and end of February.

Cavani might even get a Ones to Watch, especially since the devs, in hindsight, will already know that he features and does well for Man United so there’s potential for him to receive In-Forms and other special cards.

Cavani FUT 21 rating, in-game stats, skill-moves predictions

Cavani's FIFA 21 stats
In-game stats for Cavani in FIFA 21 career mode.

This is a bit of a tough one to predict because Cavani’s FIFA 20 base card was 88-rated and it’s highly unlikely EA will give him that high of a rating in FUT 21. So, our best bet is to look at the player’s stats in career mode.

His rating offline is 84 overall, with High/High work rates, three-star skill moves, and four-star weak foot. Needless to say, the focus of this card’s in-game stats are shooting and physical, which are hallmarks of El Matadors’ play-style. His pace, passing, and dribbling stats, on the other hand, do leave a lot to be desired.

Our guess is that, once he is added in, the former PSG man will feature a slightly higher overall-rating, maybe 85-86, with only a very slight boost to all of the important in-game stats across the board.

There you have it – everything there is to currently know about Cavani’s absence from FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and when he could be getting added back in. As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for regular FIFA updates, news, leaks, guides, and more.

When is FUTMAS in FIFA 21? Promo countdown, start date, SBC & Objectives

Published: 1/Dec/2020 12:43

by Connor Bennett
FUTMAS logo for FIFA 21
FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team FUTMAS

FUTMAS in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is just around the corner, so, it’s time to take a look at what we can expect and when it should be releasing. 

Throughout the year in FIFA, EA SPORTS releases a number of holiday-themed promos into Ultimate Team so that fans can get their hands on new content – be it a new set of cards, cosmetics, or SBCs. 

Already in FIFA 21, we’ve had Black Friday and Halloween – with the latter being represented by Rulebreakers instead of the usual Scream cards. Next, it’ll be the turn of FUTMAS – EA’s yearly Christmas event, where there are plenty of rewards up for grabs. 

This year could be a little different,  seeing how the next-gen upgrade for FIFA 21 goes live on December 4 – but that shouldn’t impact things too much. It should still, for the most part, be the FUTMAS promo fans have come to know and love. 

Plenty of clues are left in FUTMAS loading screens for whats coming to FIFA.

When does FUTMAS start in FIFA 21?

In recent years, FUTMAS has released around the first and second weeks of December – running all the way through until around New Year’s Eve. 

So, with that in mind, and knowing that EA typically releases their new content on a Friday, it seems as if Friday, December 11 is the ideal day for them to release this year’s FUTMAS content. 

However, they could switch things up and opt for a different day – just like how TOTY cards were released on a Friday and Monday in FIFA 20. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what EA does. 

FIFA 21 FUTMAS cards and rewards

In years past, FUTMAS has followed an advent calendar system, so, there are new rewards each day.

Typically, these have been based around a team standing in a league table and how a nation stacks up in the FIFA rankings. So, for the first day, we’d get someone from a team who finished 12th last season, and a Belgium player – given they are, currently, the #1 team in FIFA’s national rankings. 

Plus, we should also get a new card design as well. Hopefully, EA doesn’t stray from the usual designs, but a spruced-up look would be welcome.

FIFA FUTMAS cards
In the past, FUTMAS cards have been red and green with a pinch of snow on top.

FUTMAS SBCs and Objectives in FIFA 21

If EA keeps with tradition, and there’s nothing to say that they won’t, these cards will be released through daily SBCs. You’ll have 24 hours to complete them, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

Additionally, there will also be objectives to complete. These won’t always reward you with cards, and there should be kits, badges, tifos, and the likes in there. Though, these objectives should refresh every few days. 

FIFA 21 FUTMAS packs

Plus, we should also get some lightning rounds when it comes to packs.

Don’t expect any new pack types, just the ones we’ve come to know and open each and every year. 

As we get closer and closer to FIFA 21’s FUTMAS promo, we’ll be updating this article with new info, so be sure to check back in with us.

Also, be sure to check our FIFA Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK – where we’ll also provide updates on what to expect with regards to FUTMAS.