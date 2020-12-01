When is Cavani coming to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team? Man Utd striker missing - Dexerto

FIFA 21 fans are perplexed by the fact that Manchester United’s newest forward, Edinson Cavani, is still missing from Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know so far about when El Matador could be added to FUT.

If you scroll over to the available selection of Manchester United players in Ultimate Team, you’ll notice that a certain long-haired Uruguayan fella is nowhere to be found.

Despite having plenty of high-rated and special cards over the past 10 years of FUT, Edinson Cavani was omitted from FIFA’s hallmark mode this year, something which has a lot of players confused.

After his two-goal, one-assist performance for the Red Devils against Southhampton on November 28, many naturally assumed he’d be getting an In-Form in TOTW 10, only to realize he’s not even in Ultimate Team at all, and no one has any idea when he’ll be added back in.

Why isn’t Cavani in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

While EA SPORTS have not come out and specifically stated why Cavani isn’t in FUT, it’s clearly because he wasn’t signed by United until after the game was released (remember, FIFA 21 was available as early as October 1 with all the early access promos).

That may confuse some of you who will point out the likes of Thomas Partey moving over to Arsenal on October 5 and still getting a FUT card, even a Ones to Watch. However, it’s important to point out that El Matador wasn’t on a team before getting signed by ManU – he’d parted ways with PSG and become a free agent before the game released, and players who are free agents don’t get cards in Ultimate Team.

So, the long and short of it is that the former Napoli star simply wasn’t on any team when the FIFA 21 player database was created and joined the Red Devils too late to get added in. Of course, one can argue that EA can just add him in now, which they can, but with Cavani not being a very popular card over the past few titles, it’s probably just not a priority for the developers.

Cavani in FIFA 21 career mode

What makes this whole situation even more bizarre is the fact that EA SPORTS went out of their way to add Cavani to Manchester United’s squad in career mode. Yup, you read that right – you can enjoy the prolific forward as a Red Devil in FIFA 21, but only in the offline modes.

When will Cavani be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

As mentioned above, this can happen technically at any time, but the likeliest scenario is that EA will add him during the Winter Refresh period, which is when all of the winter transfers, rating upgrades, and changes to skill moves and weak foot get applied.

While we don’t know when FIFA 21’s Winter Refresh will take place yet, the past two years’ have started on the 14th and 15th of February, respectively. Traditionally, winter upgrades arrive sometime between the start and end of February.

Cavani might even get a Ones to Watch, especially since the devs, in hindsight, will already know that he features and does well for Man United so there’s potential for him to receive In-Forms and other special cards.

Cavani FUT 21 rating, in-game stats, skill-moves predictions

This is a bit of a tough one to predict because Cavani’s FIFA 20 base card was 88-rated and it’s highly unlikely EA will give him that high of a rating in FUT 21. So, our best bet is to look at the player’s stats in career mode.

His rating offline is 84 overall, with High/High work rates, three-star skill moves, and four-star weak foot. Needless to say, the focus of this card’s in-game stats are shooting and physical, which are hallmarks of El Matadors’ play-style. His pace, passing, and dribbling stats, on the other hand, do leave a lot to be desired.

Our guess is that, once he is added in, the former PSG man will feature a slightly higher overall-rating, maybe 85-86, with only a very slight boost to all of the important in-game stats across the board.

There you have it – everything there is to currently know about Cavani's absence from FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and when he could be getting added back in.