FIFA 21 FUT Player Days: Start time, SBC, predictions - Dexerto

A new FIFA 21 leak has claimed that FUT Player Days is returning as a promo in Ultimate Team. So, here’s what we know and what we might see if the leak proves to be correct.

FIFA 21, like FIFA 20 before it, has used a number of classic promos. We’ve had Future Stars, Team of the Year, and Ones to Watch, but EA have changed things up as well. We’ve had new promos like What If, Freeze, and Rulebreakers in the place of FUTMas and Halloween.

As we’ve turned a new leaf and moved into the new year, many fans have been asking for Winter Refresh and January Ones to Watch.

They haven’t happened, and now leaks have claimed that FUT Player Days will be returning before making way for FUT Birthday. So, here’s what we know.

FIFA 21 FUT Player Days release date & time

In the past, FUT Player Days has been all about the fans – just as the name suggests. New packs have been released, there is an abundance of new content, and there are free packs – as well as discounts.

Last year, the promo released on March 6 – so we are in the right ballpark, if leaker kinglangpard is right with their claim that the promo will start on Friday, March 12.

Additionally, CONEMBOL cards were added during Player Days as well. However, they’re already in FIFA 21. We could see the return of top TOTW cards being released – that’s been a staple of FUT Player days. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.

#langpardleaks Next Friday is the return of 'Player Days' ✅ Only thing that I know is that the 'Tier Engagments' are back, packs for logging into FUT. ✅ The next promo to come after that is also the return of 'FUT Birthday' ✅ — #LangpardLeaks (@KingLangpard) March 6, 2021

FUT 21 Player Days Tier Engagements

The leaker claims that Tier Engagements will return as a carryover from FIFA 20. It’s a simple concept, the more days you’ve played of FUT, the better the packs you’re entitled to.

Last year, it worked out like this:

11-60 – Days Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

61-118 – Days Prime Gold Players Pack

119-155 – Days Rare Mega Pack

156+ Days – Ultimate Pack

FUT 21 Player Days predictions

If, as we’ve mentioned, the best TOTW cards return in the player days promos, then it could shape it to be a pretty nice set of re-releases.

We’ve already had a 95-overall Ronaldo, a 94-rated Messi, a 92-overall Neymar, and a 92-rated Jan Oblak. These would make up a nice set of cards, even if it’s only 10 or so that are released.

Cristiano Ronaldo – ST – 95

Lionel Messi – CF – 94

Robert Lewandowski – ST – 94

Karim Benzema – CF – 94

Neymar – LM – 92

Mo Salah – RW – 92

Jan Oblak – GK – 92

Sadio Mane – LW – 91

Josh Kimmich – CDM – 91

Thibaut Courtois – GK – 91

Sergio Ramos – CB – 90

Raheem Sterling – LW – 90

Bruno Fernandes – CAM – 90

Harry Kane – ST – 89

Toni Kroos – CDM – 89

Heung Min Son – LM – 89

FUT 21 Player Days pack offers & rewards

On top of the bonuses and pack offers, we could also see the arrival of new ICON swaps. Again, they were a part of last year’s promo, and it makes sense to bring them back this year – fans love them, after all.

In terms of the pack offers, last year had Buy One Get One Free on packs in a lightning round. It makes sense to do something similar again, but, it’s all on EA and what they choose to do.

FUT 21 Player Days SBCs & objectives

Like every promo, the Player Days should have plenty of new Objectives and SBCs to complete.

These SBCs could be ICON swaps, as we’ve noted, or they could be focused on current cards. We won’t know until they’re out. However, once they are released, you’ll be able to find solutions on FIFA page.

As more information comes out about the next promo, we'll drop updates over on our Twitter accounts – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch.