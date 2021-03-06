Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski's insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is a FUT Champs player's dream - Dexerto

Leeds United and Macedonia wing back Gjanni Alioski has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s a seriously impressive XI, led by 7 ICONs and his own 99-OVR pro player card.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been touted by many as a breath of fresh air in the Premier League, with their ultra-aggressive, high-energy football leading to a number of memorable matches.

One of the players who has helped the Whites find their way to a position of relative mid-table comfort is Gjanni Alioski, the Macedonia winger who has found himself increasingly used as a left-back in the Premier League.

That’s at least where he’s positioned himself in his Ultimate Team, which was shared by Twitch streamer and Leeds fan Nick28T on Twitter.

The Canadian content creator shared Alioski’s team, saying: “My man knows what he is doing... What a team man!”



Attached was Alioski’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, with his own 99-rated pro player card at LB. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, with Alioski’s team featuring a whopping 7 ICONs.

In goal is in-form Ederson, with TOTY Virgil Van Dijk ahead of him at RCB. ICONs Carlos Alberto and Paolo Maldini round off the back five, which is about as good as any we’ve seen.

Ahead of them is a midfield that includes Zidane, Maradona, and Gullit, with R9 and Pele up top. It is a scary team, with very few areas in which it can really be improved. His full team is listed below.

Ezgjan Alioski FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

GK: Ederson – 89

Ederson – 89 RB: Carlos Alberto – 90

Carlos Alberto – 90 CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 96

Virgil Van Dijk – 96 CB: Paolo Maldini – 92

Paolo Maldini – 92 LB: Ezgjan Alioski – 99

Ezgjan Alioski – 99 CDM: Zinedine Zidane – 94

Zinedine Zidane – 94 CDM: Ruud Gullit – 90

Ruud Gullit – 90 CAM: Diego Maradona – 95

Diego Maradona – 95 CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo – 92

Cristiano Ronaldo – 92 ST: Ronaldo – 97

Ronaldo – 97 ST: Pele – 98

My man @ezgjanalioski knows what he is doin on #FUT21. What a team man! 👊🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/uRKTZ1tfTJ — Nick 🇨🇦 (@Nick28T) March 6, 2021

As far as recommending improvements, there are very few legitimate areas Alioski can bring his team on. GK is probably the only one, with options like Yashin and Schmeichel seemingly not beyond his price range. Other than that, it’s about as strong as an Ultimate Team can get.

Leeds fans might be left disappointed at the lack of representation for Raphinha’s incredible What If card, though.