How to complete João Félix POTM SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost

FIFA has released a new Player of the Month SBC for none other than Atletico Madrid Forward João Félix, and we’ve got all the information you need to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

Félix has been on an absolute tear through the Spanish top league and the Champion’s League in 2020, widely considered by pundits and fans to be the best player on Atletico Madrid. Based on that, it’s no surprise he locked up the POTM vote for November.

Below, we’ll take a look at the stats, along with what exactly you need to do to knock out, and the total price this card will set you back.

João Félix POTM SBC stats

Félix’s POTM stats are a nice upgrade from his regular card, boasting 89s in both Dribbling and Shooting, making him a dangerous threat inside the box.

Pace and Passing also make it into the 80s as well, all adding up to a very nicely balanced forward card, perfect for Atletico Madrid fans, that can afford it, at least.

João Félix POTM SBC requirements

There are three challenges to complete in order to knock out this SBC, and we’re not going to sugarcoat it: this baby is just about as expensive as they come for an 87 OVR. Altogether, this SBC will set you back between 450,000 and 490,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

Not cheap no matter how you slice it, but if you’re not deterred, the requirements are listed below:

National Duty

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Atletico Madrid

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players pack

João Félix POTM SBC solutions

To make things even easier, we’ve listed solutions to each challenge below that don’t require any loyalty to complete:

National Duty

Atletico Madrid

La Liga

If you want to grab Félix for your squad, you’ll have plenty of time, as the SBC will be available for the next 28 days into January 2021.

