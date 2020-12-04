Logo
How to complete João Félix POTM SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost

Published: 4/Dec/2020 19:28 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 20:49

by Bill Cooney
Joao Felix POTM SBC
EA Sports

FIFA has released a new Player of the Month SBC for none other than Atletico Madrid Forward João Félix, and we’ve got all the information you need to unlock it quickly and cheaply.

Félix has been on an absolute tear through the Spanish top league and the Champion’s League in 2020, widely considered by pundits and fans to be the best player on Atletico Madrid. Based on that, it’s no surprise he locked up the POTM vote for November.

Below, we’ll take a look at the stats, along with what exactly you need to do to knock out, and the total price this card will set you back.

João Félix POTM SBC stats

FUTBIN
Joao Félix POTM Stats.

Félix’s POTM stats are a nice upgrade from his regular card, boasting 89s in both Dribbling and Shooting, making him a dangerous threat inside the box.

Pace and Passing also make it into the 80s as well, all adding up to a very nicely balanced forward card, perfect for Atletico Madrid fans, that can afford it, at least.

João Félix POTM SBC requirements

There are three challenges to complete in order to knock out this SBC, and we’re not going to sugarcoat it: this baby is just about as expensive as they come for an 87 OVR. Altogether, this SBC will set you back between 450,000 and 490,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

Not cheap no matter how you slice it, but if you’re not deterred, the requirements are listed below:

National Duty

  • Number of players from Portugal: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Atletico Madrid

  • Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players pack

João Félix POTM SBC solutions

To make things even easier, we’ve listed solutions to each challenge below that don’t require any loyalty to complete:

National Duty

National Duty SBC solution
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to the National Duty challenge in Félix’s POTM SBC.

Atletico Madrid

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to the Atletico Madrid challenge in Félix’s POTM SBC.

La Liga

La Liga Felix SBC solution
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to the La Liga challenge in Felix’s POTM SBC.

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting several of the cheapest solutions to the above challenges as soon as they become available.

If you want to grab Félix for your squad, you’ll have plenty of time, as the SBC will be available for the next 28 days into January 2021.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.