How to complete FIFA 21 Hector Herrera RTTF SBC

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is the newest Road to the Final card available via a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, here’s what you need to know.

The Road to the Final promo is, perhaps, not as exciting as some of the other promos that are rolled out over the course of a year, but its still one that FIFA Ultimate Team players look forward to.

Why? Well, if you’ve got the coins, you can invest in certain cards and benefit from it if a team does well in the real-life Champions League or Europa League tournaments. Plus, there’s always an overpowered card or two that makes its way into the promo at some stage.

While some Champions League cards have already been rolled out, EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera – and it might be worth your time and effort.

Hector Herrera SBC requirements

The Mexican midfielder joins teammate Jan Oblak, as well as fellow La Liga stars Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, and Cristian Portu in receiving an RTTF card.

While those players have been in packs, Herrera is obtainable solely through an squad building challenge. But, you won’t need to build four or five teams to get him, No, you’ll just need one team.

However, that team will have to include at least one Team of the Week player, one La Liga-based player, and have at least an 85 when it comes to Squad Rating. Plus, you’ll also need at least 80 in Team Chemistry.

Herrera RTFF SBC: Min. 1 player from La Liga, Min. 1 Team of the Week player, Min. 85 Squad Rating, Min. 80 Team Chemistry.

FIFA 21 Hector Herrera SBC cheap solutions

Obviously, with such high requirements, you might be expecting the SBC to cost an arm and leg. Truth be told, it’s not cheap.

According to FUTBin, it’ll cost anywhere from 115k to 135, depending on what platform you’re on. However, we’ve rounded up a few solutions that might make it a little easier for you.

If you’re in two minds about whether you want to add Herrera to your squad, you have got a few days to decide. His SBC will be live until December 10, so, you’ve got a few days yet.

And, if you have already managed to get him, let us know how he plays in-game by tweeting us over on @UltimateTeamUK.