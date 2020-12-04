Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Hector Herrera RTTF SBC

Published: 4/Dec/2020 12:57 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 14:51

by Connor Bennett
Hector Herrera SBC card in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is the newest Road to the Final card available via a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, here’s what you need to know. 

The Road to the Final promo is, perhaps, not as exciting as some of the other promos that are rolled out over the course of a year, but its still one that FIFA Ultimate Team players look forward to.

Why? Well, if you’ve got the coins, you can invest in certain cards and benefit from it if a team does well in the real-life Champions League or Europa League tournaments. Plus, there’s always an overpowered card or two that makes its way into the promo at some stage.

While some Champions League cards have already been rolled out, EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera – and it might be worth your time and effort. 

Road to the Final UCL cards team 2
EA SPORTS
The RTTF cards are stacked, as always, in FIFA 21.

Hector Herrera SBC requirements

The Mexican midfielder joins teammate Jan Oblak, as well as fellow La Liga stars Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, and Cristian Portu in receiving an RTTF card. 

While those players have been in packs, Herrera is obtainable solely through an squad building challenge. But, you won’t need to build four or five teams to get him, No, you’ll just need one team. 

However, that team will have to include at least one Team of the Week player, one La Liga-based player, and have at least an 85 when it comes to Squad Rating. Plus, you’ll also need at least 80 in Team Chemistry. 

  • Herrera RTFF SBC: Min. 1 player from La Liga, Min. 1 Team of the Week player, Min. 85 Squad Rating, Min. 80 Team Chemistry. 

FIFA 21 Hector Herrera SBC cheap solutions

Obviously, with such high requirements, you might be expecting the SBC to cost an arm and leg. Truth be told, it’s not cheap.

According to FUTBin, it’ll cost anywhere from 115k to 135, depending on what platform you’re on. However, we’ve rounded up a few solutions that might make it a little easier for you. 

Screenshot of a team sheet on FUTBIN Screenshot of a team sheet on FUTBIN

If you’re in two minds about whether you want to add Herrera to your squad, you have got a few days to decide. His SBC will be live until December 10, so, you’ve got a few days yet. 

And, if you have already managed to get him, let us know how he plays in-game by tweeting us over on @UltimateTeamUK.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.