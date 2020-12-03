FIFA 21 Team of the Group Stage countdown: TOTGS start time & players

FIFA 21’s Team of the Group Stage is a week-long promo that fans look forward to every year. Here are all the details you need to know about this year’s TOTGS.

The UEFA Champions League is underway and that means EA will be introducing the Team of the Group Stage promo to FIFA 21 ultimate team.

The event will introduce a set of new cards for players performing well in the competition’s group stage. As it progresses, these cards will upgrade based on how well their team is doing.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s TOTGS.

When does FIFA 21 TOTGS start?

This year’s Team of the Group Stage will run for a week from December 4 – 6pm (GMT).

The start date was confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter and it’s fair to say that fans are excited.

FIFA 21 TOTGS predictions

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly which players will be receiving a TOTGS card, but we can make predictions based on players’ performance from the group stage so far.

Read More: FIFA YouTuber MattHDGamer signs with Turopium Talent Agency

In terms of standout performances, Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Alassane Plea are all in the top 5 goals scorers at the competition. On top of that, it’s important not to forget how impressive Thiago Silva and Ruben Dias have been defensively in the games they’ve played.

That’s just to mention a few so here’s our comprehensive list of predictions for TOTGS:

LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool

CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea

CF: Alassane Plea – Borussia Monchengladbach

CF: Erling Haaland – Bor. Dortmund

RW: Ferran Torres – Manchester City

CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

CB: Ruben Dias – Manchester City

CF: Alvaro Morata – Juventus FC

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

GK: Edouard Mendy – Chelsea

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne -Manchester City

RW: Lional Messi – FC Barcelona

LW: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

That rounds off our predictions for potential TOTGS candidates. Lucky for us there isn’t too long to wait before EA releases the official team.

We’ll update this page as soon as the TOTGS squad is released tomorrow.