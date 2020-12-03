Logo
FIFA 21 Team of the Group Stage countdown: TOTGS start time & players

Published: 3/Dec/2020 16:24

by Alex Garton
FIFA 21 Group Stages
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

FIFA 21’s Team of the Group Stage is a week-long promo that fans look forward to every year. Here are all the details you need to know about this year’s TOTGS.

The UEFA Champions League is underway and that means EA will be introducing the Team of the Group Stage promo to FIFA 21 ultimate team.

The event will introduce a set of new cards for players performing well in the competition’s group stage. As it progresses, these cards will upgrade based on how well their team is doing.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s TOTGS.

EA Sports
FIFA 21’s next-gen release arrives on December 4.

When does FIFA 21 TOTGS start?

This year’s Team of the Group Stage will run for a week from December 4 – 6pm (GMT). 

The start date was confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter and it’s fair to say that fans are excited.

FIFA 21 TOTGS predictions

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly which players will be receiving a TOTGS card, but we can make predictions based on players’ performance from the group stage so far.

In terms of standout performances, Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Alassane Plea are all in the top 5 goals scorers at the competition. On top of that, it’s important not to forget how impressive Thiago Silva and Ruben Dias have been defensively in the games they’ve played.

That’s just to mention a few so here’s our comprehensive list of predictions for TOTGS:

  • LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CF: Alassane Plea – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CF: Erling Haaland – Bor. Dortmund
  • RW: Ferran Torres – Manchester City
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Ruben Dias – Manchester City
  • CF: Alvaro Morata – Juventus FC
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • GK: Edouard Mendy – Chelsea
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne -Manchester City
  • RW: Lional Messi – FC Barcelona
  • LW: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

That rounds off our predictions for potential TOTGS candidates. Lucky for us there isn’t too long to wait before EA releases the official team.

We’ll update this page as soon as the TOTGS squad is released tomorrow.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.