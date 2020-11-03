 How to complete Forsberg Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto
How to complete Forsberg Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 3/Nov/2020 18:58 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 18:59

by Bill Cooney
Emil Forsberg header
EA Sports

FUT

A new SBC is now available in FIFA 21 for a special FUT Player Moments Emil Forsberg card, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to pick it up.

Player Moments SBCs are a staple of Ultimate Team nowadays, recognizing a stellar moment of achievement in player’s career, whether it be on or off the pitch.

In the case of Forsberg, his newest special item honors his “decisive brace against SL Benfica in the UCL (UEFA Champion’s League) 19/20.” Two injury-time goals that RB Leipzig fans remember quite fondly.

Below we have his card’s stats, SBC requirements, solutions, and what you can expect to pay to get them done as well, so let’s get right into it.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC in-game stats

Forsberg Player Moments stats

The attacking midfielder has all the stats you’d expect from a man who scored two goals to keep his team alive in extra time. Dribbling and Passing are both a superb 88, and Shooting doesn’t lag far behind at 85.

This is all rounded out with an 83 Pace to keep him in the thick of the action. His Defending and Physicality stats aren’t anything to write home about, but since he should be on the other side of the field, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC Requirements, solutions, and cost

There are two separate SBC you need to complete in order to unlock Forsberg’s Player Moments card. One called Bundesliga and the other named Top Form. The requirements for both are listed below:

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

We will update this section with solutions and the expected price for Forsberg’s Player Moment’s SBC in FUT Coins as soon as some that require no loyalty become available.

If you want to add the Swede to your squad, don’t wait, as this SBC will only around until November 13th. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, solutions, guides, leaks, and more

FIFA 21 players think EA have secretly nerfed shooting in update

Published: 3/Nov/2020 11:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 shooting secretly nerfed
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 players are very suspicious about game updates rolled out by EA SPORTS and now they think shooting may have been secretly nerfed, making scoring even harder than before.

Every so often, EA updates the game and make subtle changes to certain features, including gameplay, to try and provide a more balanced game as well as fix any potential bugs or issues present in the game.

For the most part, they’ll release their Pitch Notes and share all the changes they’ve made, regardless of how significant or insignificant the alteration is.

Some players are now starting to think, though, that shooting may have been nerfed in a recent update, despite EA providing no information on that being the case at all.

FIFA 21 Eden Hazard Real Madrid
EA SPORTS
Some FIFA 21 players believe even the best finishers are missing shots they would have scored before the update.

FIFA 21 update nerfs shooting?

Referring to the October 29 update, players on the FIFA subreddit believe that shooting may have been hit with a nerf.

More specifically, user Clarrence-Boddiker says that they have “noticed a considerable difference in finesse and low-driven shots,” completely certain of his findings, stating that it’s not the result of a “placebo effect.”

Based on the responses to the post, he might not be far off, as a lot of players are sharing similar experiences, saying that it “feels like FIFA 20” and that “the whole game has changed” since that patch.

After playing over 350 games I have no doubt in my mind that after last weeks patch they have done something to the shooting from r/FIFA

Throughout the thread, other players also say that they feel like goalkeepers have been secretly buffed, so it may be the case that an alteration to either GKs or shooting is having a pretty big effect on gameplay in general.

Of course, there’s no way to prove that shooting has been secretly nerfed in FIFA 21 without EA themselves outright saying it, so for now we should take these theories with a pinch of salt. It could be the case that players are simply missing more shots.