How to complete Forsberg Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

A new SBC is now available in FIFA 21 for a special FUT Player Moments Emil Forsberg card, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to pick it up.

Player Moments SBCs are a staple of Ultimate Team nowadays, recognizing a stellar moment of achievement in player’s career, whether it be on or off the pitch.

In the case of Forsberg, his newest special item honors his “decisive brace against SL Benfica in the UCL (UEFA Champion’s League) 19/20.” Two injury-time goals that RB Leipzig fans remember quite fondly.

Below we have his card’s stats, SBC requirements, solutions, and what you can expect to pay to get them done as well, so let’s get right into it.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC in-game stats

The attacking midfielder has all the stats you’d expect from a man who scored two goals to keep his team alive in extra time. Dribbling and Passing are both a superb 88, and Shooting doesn’t lag far behind at 85.

Read More: FIFA 21 players think EA have secretly nerfed shooting in update

This is all rounded out with an 83 Pace to keep him in the thick of the action. His Defending and Physicality stats aren’t anything to write home about, but since he should be on the other side of the field, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC Requirements, solutions, and cost

There are two separate SBC you need to complete in order to unlock Forsberg’s Player Moments card. One called Bundesliga and the other named Top Form. The requirements for both are listed below:

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

We will update this section with solutions and the expected price for Forsberg’s Player Moment’s SBC in FUT Coins as soon as some that require no loyalty become available.

If you want to add the Swede to your squad, don’t wait, as this SBC will only around until November 13th. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, solutions, guides, leaks, and more