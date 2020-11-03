FIFA 21 players think EA have secretly nerfed shooting in update - Dexerto

FIFA 21 players are very suspicious about game updates rolled out by EA SPORTS and now they think shooting may have been secretly nerfed, making scoring even harder than before.

Every so often, EA updates the game and make subtle changes to certain features, including gameplay, to try and provide a more balanced game as well as fix any potential bugs or issues present in the game.

For the most part, they’ll release their Pitch Notes and share all the changes they’ve made, regardless of how significant or insignificant the alteration is.

Some players are now starting to think, though, that shooting may have been nerfed in a recent update, despite EA providing no information on that being the case at all.

FIFA 21 update nerfs shooting?

Referring to the October 29 update, players on the FIFA subreddit believe that shooting may have been hit with a nerf.

More specifically, user Clarrence-Boddiker says that they have “noticed a considerable difference in finesse and low-driven shots,” completely certain of his findings, stating that it’s not the result of a “placebo effect.”

Based on the responses to the post, he might not be far off, as a lot of players are sharing similar experiences, saying that it “feels like FIFA 20” and that “the whole game has changed” since that patch.

Throughout the thread, other players also say that they feel like goalkeepers have been secretly buffed, so it may be the case that an alteration to either GKs or shooting is having a pretty big effect on gameplay in general.

Of course, there’s no way to prove that shooting has been secretly nerfed in FIFA 21 without EA themselves outright saying it, so for now we should take these theories with a pinch of salt. It could be the case that players are simply missing more shots.