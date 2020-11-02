 Best SBCs & Objectives to complete in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto
Best SBCs & Objectives to complete in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:55 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 19:26

by Nate Searl
Completing SBCs and Objectives are great ways to get packs and players for your FIFA 21 FUT squad for free. Here are the ones that give the best rewards that you absolutely need to complete. 

If you don’t want to dish out real money for packs, SBCs and Objectives are great tools that can help you get the cards you need. Not all of them will be worth doing, however, so we’re here to tell you which ones are worth your time and investment.

Without further ado, here are the best SBCs and Objectives to complete.

Hybrid Leagues and Hybrid Nations SBCs

Both the Hybrid Leagues and the Hybrid Nations SBCs will earn you a tradeable rare mega pack for completing them. You also get packs for completing each leg of these SBCs, meaning you will get five in total from doing both.

Completing these isn’t overly expensive, but the challenges are tricky to figure out on your own. Be sure to check out our guide for completing these SBCs so you don’t end up wasting your coins.

FIFA 21 Advanced SBCs in EA Play
A look at the different Hybrid Leagues and Nations SBCs

You can also complete the League and Nation Hybrid SBC, as the different challenges will get you packs, but it’s not nearly as important as the other two in the group since the final reward is a kit and 13,000 coins.

Marquee Matchups SBCs

The Marquee Matchups and UEFA Marquee Matchups SBCs happen each week in FIFA 21 and you can complete them for packs. These SBCs generally aren’t very expensive and don’t require any loyalty or position changes. Doing these every week is a great way to get cards.

We provide solutions for these every week as well, so be sure to check them out!

The Silver Beasts Objective

FIFA 21 SBCs Objectives
The different challenges for the Silver Beasts Objective

Completing the Silver Beasts Objective will get you multiple 75+ rated rare players along with a rare mega pack. This makes it one of the best objectives to get done, especially if you’re just starting your FUT journey.

One thing to note about this Objective is that it will require you to complete a Silver Stars objective to get a Silver TOTW player. You will also have to play several FUT Friendlies. Don’t worry though – Friendlies are still a great way to get coins and experience.

Player Objectives and SBCs

Currently, there aren’t any amazing player objectives or SBCs that are worth investing the time or coins to get. We will keep this updated, however, to let you know which players are worth emptying your pockets for!

Business

Italian football giants AC Milan enter esports with QLASH partnership

Published: 2/Nov/2020 12:56 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 13:01

by Adam Fitch
AC MILAN QLASH

Serie A football club AC Milan have officially entered the esports industry through a partnership with Italian organization QLASH.

As expected, the club will initially compete in EA SPORTS’ FIFA — however, they will also field competitors in mobile game Brawl Stars for the World Finals later in November.

The team will be named AC MILAN QLASH for the foreseeable future, showing that this is a joint venture for both companies rather than a takeover or acquisition.

FIFA fans will be able to watch the Serie A giants compete in the esports equivalent of their domestic competition, titled eSerie A TIM, as well as in the wider FIFA Global Series.

AC Milan QLASH Logo
The official logo of newly-formed team, AC MILAN QLASH.

Interestingly, Inter Milan entered esports in February 2020 through a very similar deal with QLASH. The partnership saw the co-branded team compete in both FIFA and eFootball PES.

This isn’t a complete merger between AC Milan and QLASH. The Italian organization also houses teams outside of FIFA and Brawl Stars, including Fortnite and StarCraft II. Earlier this year, they exited both Call of Duty and League of Legends.

Beyond a partnership that sees QLASH’s players in FIFA and Brawl Stars represent AC Milan, terms of the agreement between the two parties have not been disclosed at the time of publication.

“We’re happy to announce this brand-new partnership with QLASH, said Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s chief revenue officer. “This agreement is another important step in our Club’s modernization and innovation path.

“We are sure it will be an exciting and incredible experience, both for us and for our fans around the world, and we’re delighted to be embarking on this new adventure in the world of Esports in partnership with a leading company like QLASH.”