How to complete FIFA 21 “What If” Raphinha SBC & Caputo Objectives - Dexerto

The latest FIFA 21 FUT promo brought with it a new SBC for Leeds United Winger Raphinha and a set of Objectives for Sassuolo Striker Francesco Caputo, and we have all the info you’ll need to knock both of them out.

Ultimate Team’s “What If?” promo kicked off on Friday, February 26, and along with all the new items going live in packs, there’s also a new SBC and Objective available to complete as well.

Advertisement

The SBC is for Raphinha from Leeds at Winger, and Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo is available through a set of Objectives, the latter of which are always nice because they can be done potentially for free.

Both are rated at an 87 OVR, but have the chance to be upgraded even more if their real-life teams complete certain league requirements, which can be found over in our What If? promo hub. Now, let’s take a look at the Raphinha SBC & Caputo Objectives challenges.

Advertisement

Francesco Caputo What If Objectives

Like we mentioned, guaranteed-player item Objectives are always nice because you can potentially get them all wrapped up for no FUT Coins at all, given that your squad is up to the task. The five requirements are all listed down below, along with the individual rewards for each:

Through Talent

Advertisement

Score 2 Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Difference Makers. Reward: Gold Pack & 300 XP



Serie A Setup

Assist in 3 separate matches using Forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Difference Makers. Small Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP



Four Star Finishing

Advertisement

Score 5 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Difference Makers. Reward: 75+ rated rare player & 300 XP



Winning Ways

Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Difference Makers. Reward: Premium Gold Pack & 300 XP



Sassuolo Soccer

Advertisement

Score in 10 separate matches using Italian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Difference Makers. Reward: Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP

Raphinha What If SBC requirements

There are only three sets of challenges to knock out in order to unlock Raphinha’s What If card, called Top Form, Brazil, and Premier League, respectively.

Read More: Best strikers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

In addition to unlocking the winger at the end of all of this, you’ll also receive a reward for each step you complete. So lets take a look at the full requirements for each:

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Gold Prime Players Pack

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Raphinha What If SBC price and solutions

Raphinha’s SBC does come in a little on the pricey side at 386,000 to 454,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.

To make things a bit easier we have some of the cheapest solutions to each requirement listed down below, and as always they won’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Top Form solution

Brazil solution

Premier League solution

Caputo’s Objective is only available for the next week (7 days) until March 5, so if you want to grab his What If card, we’d suggest starting on those sooner rather than later. You have a bit more time with Raphinha’s SBC, but still not a lot — only 10 days until March 8.

As always, whether you only grab one or both of these players, let us know how they get on for you in a match on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.