 How to complete FIFA 21 Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Dec/2020 1:22

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Share

FUT

If there’s one FIFA 21 Freeze SBC you do, it might just be this Serge Gnabry one. The winger has moved to CAM, got an upgrade to 88, and received huge boosts to his pace and passing, making this the one SBC you won’t want to miss.

Serge Gnabry hasn’t been as much of a player favorite in FIFA 21 due to his pace downgrade from 90 to 82 between FIFA 20 and now. However, his new Freeze card in the latest SBC might be tantalizing enough for players to pick up the German winger ⁠— this time as a CAM.

With a big upgrade to 88 overall, plus huge boosts to a number of his stats, and a decent price point for this SBC, this is arguably the best value challenge of the Freeze campaign so far. Here’s what you need to know to complete it.

Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC in-game stats

As we mentioned earlier, Gnabry is getting a +3 on his overall to 88 with his shift to CAM in the Freeze SBC. It makes him a powerhouse across the board, with 85+ on his Pace (88), Dribbling (89), Shooting (85), and Passing (88).

Serge Gnabry FIFA 21 Freeze card stats
FUTBIN
The Gnabry Freeze card is a hefty upgrade on his base 85 RM one.

Within that is an increase to his Sprint Speed (+7), and a huge boon to all of his passing, especially Vision (+8) and Short Passing (+12), which makes him great in the front third.

Not to be neglected is his Physicality boost to 75 as well, giving him a little bit extra strength and jump to muscle his way to goal. Gnabry’s Freeze card has made him a more well-rounded player across the board ⁠— except in defense, but not everyone’s perfect.

Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Good cards like this don’t come cheap. The Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC will set you back around 230,000 to 250,000 coins depending on your platform, but honestly, this is one of the better valued SBCs from the promotion so far.

Bayern München

  • # of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
FIFA 21 Bayern Munchen SBC solution for Gnabry Freeze
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest “Bayern Munchen” solution for the Gnabry Freeze SBC.

Bundesliga

  • # of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack
FIFA 21 Bundesliga SBC solution for Gnabry Freeze
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest “Bundesliga” solution for the Gnabry Freeze SBC.

Serge Gnabry Freeze loan SBC requirements and total cost

Not sold on the Gnabry card? You can see how well the German fits in your squad on a three-game loan.

It’ll only set you back a couple of thousand coins, but it could save you hundreds of thousands down the line. All you need to do is another, simple SBC:

  • # of players from Germany: Min 1
  • Gold Players: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 8

If you want to pick up Gnabry, you have a few days to mull over it. The SBC will be hanging around until January 1.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest SBC guides and other FIFA 21 news, and if you bang Gnabry in your squad, be sure to hit us with a clip if he helps you out!

FIFA

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 3 revealed: Varane, Pogba, Alaba

Published: 18/Dec/2020 18:08 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 19:24

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 3 text on Champions League logo.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have added the final Road to the Final (RTTF) team to FIFA 21 after the conclusion of the Champions League group stage ⁠— here’s everything we know about Team 3 including the players, and more.

FIFA 21 has seen EA SPORTS go hard on the RTTF promo. The first team was loaded with superstars ⁠— soon-to-be-upgraded cards like Salah and Griezmann among them ⁠— and the stacked second squad, headlined by Hazard and Koulibaly, arrived a week later.

EA have now added one last Road to the Final lineup, after the Champions League’s 2020/21 group stage came to a thrilling end late last week.

“With the biggest competitions in Europe’s Group Stages coming to an end, a third squad of Road to the Final dynamic Special Player Items will be coming to Ultimate Team,” the FIFA 21 devs confirmed on EA.com.

Here’s everything we know about the third ⁠— and more than likely last ⁠— Road to the Final promo squad to drop in FIFA 21, including when it will hit live servers, which players have brand-new RTTF cards, and more.

When will “Road to the Final 3” be released?

The third RTTF squad was indeed tied to the Round of 16 draw. That all-important seeding event was hosted at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, Dec. 14.

That put RTTF 3’s release date at 6 PM GMT as per usual on Friday, December 18.

The full squad is now out, and you can see it below:

FIFA Road to the Final Team 3

FIFA RTTF Team 3
EA Sports
The third Road to the Final team in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Road to the Final players

It was difficult to say beforehand exactly which specific players would be picked so early on, but we did know which clubs would be getting boosted RTTF cards ⁠— all the qualified UCL teams.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Dortmund, Juventus, and PSG all topped the groups. Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, Leipzig, and surprise package Borussia Mönchengladbach were also all in the mix.

EA SPORTS dished out players for nearly all of these teams, leaning towards the more popular of the 16. Here’s the full list of players they picked

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 3 players

  • Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
  • Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
  • David Alaba (Bayern Munich)
  • Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Mauro Icardi (PSG)
  • Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
  • Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)
  • Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)
  • Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
  • Ante Rebic (Milan)
  • Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal)

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

EA SPORTS hasn’t unveiled any plans for RTTF team 3 squad-building challenges yet, but considering there were a few for the first squads ⁠— Mason Mount, Isco, and Jules Kounde all got SBC cards ⁠— it’s likely they’ll do the same for this squad soon.

These will likely be based around Europa League teams, including Ajax, United, Milan, Rangers, and more. PSV, Napoli, and Leicester are also in with a shout. When new SBCs are announced, we’ll update this article.

EA SPORTS
If there are Europa League SBCs, an Ajax star may well be included.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about Road to the Final team 3, now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Make sure you’ve got a few packs saved too; it’s going to be a cracking Champions League squad!

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.