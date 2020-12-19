How to complete FIFA 21 Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

If there’s one FIFA 21 Freeze SBC you do, it might just be this Serge Gnabry one. The winger has moved to CAM, got an upgrade to 88, and received huge boosts to his pace and passing, making this the one SBC you won’t want to miss.

Serge Gnabry hasn’t been as much of a player favorite in FIFA 21 due to his pace downgrade from 90 to 82 between FIFA 20 and now. However, his new Freeze card in the latest SBC might be tantalizing enough for players to pick up the German winger ⁠— this time as a CAM.

With a big upgrade to 88 overall, plus huge boosts to a number of his stats, and a decent price point for this SBC, this is arguably the best value challenge of the Freeze campaign so far. Here’s what you need to know to complete it.

Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC in-game stats

As we mentioned earlier, Gnabry is getting a +3 on his overall to 88 with his shift to CAM in the Freeze SBC. It makes him a powerhouse across the board, with 85+ on his Pace (88), Dribbling (89), Shooting (85), and Passing (88).

Within that is an increase to his Sprint Speed (+7), and a huge boon to all of his passing, especially Vision (+8) and Short Passing (+12), which makes him great in the front third.

Not to be neglected is his Physicality boost to 75 as well, giving him a little bit extra strength and jump to muscle his way to goal. Gnabry’s Freeze card has made him a more well-rounded player across the board ⁠— except in defense, but not everyone’s perfect.

Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

Good cards like this don’t come cheap. The Serge Gnabry Freeze SBC will set you back around 230,000 to 250,000 coins depending on your platform, but honestly, this is one of the better valued SBCs from the promotion so far.

Bayern München

# of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Serge Gnabry Freeze loan SBC requirements and total cost

Not sold on the Gnabry card? You can see how well the German fits in your squad on a three-game loan.

It’ll only set you back a couple of thousand coins, but it could save you hundreds of thousands down the line. All you need to do is another, simple SBC:

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Gold Players: Min 1

Player Level: Min Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 8

If you want to pick up Gnabry, you have a few days to mull over it. The SBC will be hanging around until January 1.

