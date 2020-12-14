EA SPORTS are all set to add one final Road to the Final (RTTF) team to FIFA 21 after the conclusion of the Champions League group stage ⁠— here’s everything we know about Team 3 so far, including its release date, and more.

FIFA 21 has seen EA SPORTS go hard on the RTTF promo. The first team was loaded with superstars ⁠— soon-to-be-upgraded cards like Salah and Griezmann among them ⁠— and the stacked second squad, headlined by Hazard and Koulibaly, arrived a week later.

EA have now unveiled plans to add one last Road to the Final lineup, after the Champions League’s 2020/21 group stage came to a thrilling end late last week.

“With the biggest competitions in Europe’s Group Stages coming to an end, a third squad of Road to the Final dynamic Special Player Items will be coming to Ultimate Team,” the FIFA 21 devs confirmed on EA.com.

Here’s everything we know about the third ⁠— and more than likely last ⁠— Road to the Final promo squad to drop in FIFA 21, including when it will hit live servers, which players should be getting brand-new RTTF cards, and more.

When will “Road to the Final 3” be released?

The third RTTF squad will likely be tied to the Round of 16 draw. That all-important seeding event will be hosted at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, Dec. 14.

EA SPORTS will likely unveil their final Road to the Final upgrades soon after.

Considering the first teams dropped on Fridays (November 6 and 13), there’s a fair chance we’ll see the same this time around as well. That should put RTTF 3’s release date sometime around Friday, December 18, as part of the Freeze promo.

The only thing that could put a spanner in the works for that date is if EA has another Freeze team planned for the end of the week; we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. Keep your eyes on @UltimateTeamUK for more news.

IMAGE

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, but we do know which clubs will be getting boosted RTTF cards ⁠— all the qualified UCL teams.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Dortmund, Juventus, and PSG all topped the groups. Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, Leipzig, and surprise package Borussia Mönchengladbach are also in the mix.

Read more: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team set to be blocked in some countries

Expect EA SPORTS to dish out players for nearly all of these teams, likely leaning towards the more popular of the 16. Here’s some players they could pick.

16 possible RTTF 3 card upgrades

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Kieran Trippier (Atlético Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Moussa Marega (Porto)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Suso (Sevilla)

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Emre Can (Dortmund)

Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig)

Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

IMAGE

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

EA SPORTS hasn’t unveiled any plans for RTTF team 3 squad-building challenges yet, but considering there were a few for the first squads ⁠— Mason Mount, Isco, and Jules Kounde all got SBC cards ⁠— it’s likely they’ll do the same this week.

These will likely be based around Europa League teams, including Ajax, United, Milan, Rangers, and more. PSV, Napoli, and Leicester are also in with a shout. When new SBCs are announced, we’ll update this article.

IMAGE

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about Road to the Final team 3, coming soon to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Make sure you’ve got a few packs saved too; if our RTTF predictions are correct, it’s going to be a cracking Champions League squad!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.