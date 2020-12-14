Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 3 countdown: start date, predictions

Published: 14/Dec/2020 8:00 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 8:32

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 3 text on Champions League logo.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS are all set to add one final Road to the Final (RTTF) team to FIFA 21 after the conclusion of the Champions League group stage ⁠— here’s everything we know about Team 3 so far, including its release date, and more.

FIFA 21 has seen EA SPORTS go hard on the RTTF promo. The first team was loaded with superstars ⁠— soon-to-be-upgraded cards like Salah and Griezmann among them ⁠— and the stacked second squad, headlined by Hazard and Koulibaly, arrived a week later.

EA have now unveiled plans to add one last Road to the Final lineup, after the Champions League’s 2020/21 group stage came to a thrilling end late last week.

“With the biggest competitions in Europe’s Group Stages coming to an end, a third squad of Road to the Final dynamic Special Player Items will be coming to Ultimate Team,” the FIFA 21 devs confirmed on EA.com.

Here’s everything we know about the third ⁠— and more than likely last ⁠— Road to the Final promo squad to drop in FIFA 21, including when it will hit live servers, which players should be getting brand-new RTTF cards, and more.

Mohamed Salah headlined RTTF team 1, and has already earned an upgrade. Who joins him in Team 3?
EA SPORTS
Mohamed Salah headlined RTTF team 1, and has already earned an upgrade. Who joins him in Team 3?

When will “Road to the Final 3” be released?

The third RTTF squad will likely be tied to the Round of 16 draw. That all-important seeding event will be hosted at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, Dec. 14.

EA SPORTS will likely unveil their final Road to the Final upgrades soon after.

Considering the first teams dropped on Fridays (November 6 and 13), there’s a fair chance we’ll see the same this time around as well. That should put RTTF 3’s release date sometime around Friday, December 18, as part of the Freeze promo.

The only thing that could put a spanner in the works for that date is if EA has another Freeze team planned for the end of the week; we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. Keep your eyes on @UltimateTeamUK for more news.

IMAGE

FIFA 21 Road to the Final predictions

It’s difficult to say which specific players will be picked so early on, but we do know which clubs will be getting boosted RTTF cards ⁠— all the qualified UCL teams.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Dortmund, Juventus, and PSG all topped the groups. Atletico Madrid, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, Leipzig, and surprise package Borussia Mönchengladbach are also in the mix.

Expect EA SPORTS to dish out players for nearly all of these teams, likely leaning towards the more popular of the 16. Here’s some players they could pick.

16 possible RTTF 3 card upgrades

  • Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
  • Kieran Trippier (Atlético Madrid)
  • Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
  • Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
  • Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
  • Moussa Marega (Porto) 
  • Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
  • Suso (Sevilla)
  • Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) 
  • Kai Havertz (Chelsea)  
  • Emre Can (Dortmund)
  • Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)
  • Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
  • Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig)
  • Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

IMAGE

FIFA 21 RTTF SBC cards

EA SPORTS hasn’t unveiled any plans for RTTF team 3 squad-building challenges yet, but considering there were a few for the first squads ⁠— Mason Mount, Isco, and Jules Kounde all got SBC cards ⁠— it’s likely they’ll do the same this week.

These will likely be based around Europa League teams, including Ajax, United, Milan, Rangers, and more. PSV, Napoli, and Leicester are also in with a shout. When new SBCs are announced, we’ll update this article.

IMAGE

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about Road to the Final team 3, coming soon to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Make sure you’ve got a few packs saved too; if our RTTF predictions are correct, it’s going to be a cracking Champions League squad!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #1 guide: objectives, rewards, Golden Goal rule

Published: 14/Dec/2020 5:07 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 5:27

by Isaac McIntyre
Ronald Koeman stands next to Icon Swap 1 FIFA 21 logo.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

The first batch of Icon Swaps for FIFA 21 are finally here, with EA SPORTS offering free versions of Nemanja Vidic, Ronald Koeman, Thierry Henry, and more as part of the trade and swap promo that has taken FUT by storm.

Icon Swaps were first introduced all the way back in FIFA 18, but as “FUT Swaps.” Back in the 2017 release, FIFA fans were able to collect high-rated cards for tokens.

In FIFA 19, the game changed; super-rare Icons became the currency of the swaps, and players were handed out free versions of their favorite stars. It soon became one of the more popular promos in Ultimate Team, with fans eagerly awaiting each batch.

EA made players wait a little longer than usual for the first batch in FIFA 21, but now it’s finally here, along with free versions of Henry, Koeman, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s first Icon Swap promo, including all the free Icons available to unlock ⁠— there’s six this time around ⁠— all the swap challenges, expiry dates (don’t forget these!), and plenty more.

The new FIFA 21 Icon Swaps batch was officially unveiled on December 12.
EA SPORTS
The new FIFA 21 Icon Swaps batch was officially unveiled on December 12.

Icon Swaps 1 objectives

The meat of the Icon Swaps are objectives, where you can earn “Swap Tokens” to trade for FUT rewards. Right now, eight Icon Swap objectives are live; five can be completed in the Friendlies playlist, while three more are available in Squad Battles.

These first eight challenges will be available until January 1, 2021. Following their expiration, more objectives will be added to the Icon Swaps list for January and February.

The Friendlies related challenges require players to build first-owner squads for the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. The Squad Battles rewards can be earned by winning with Eredivisie, Championship, and MLS lineups.

Live FUT Friendlies (5)

  • Win six (6) matches in the Live FUT Friendly with at least five (5) first-owned:
    • Premier League players in your starting squad.
    • Serie A players in your starting squad
    • La Liga players in your starting squad.
    • Bundesliga players in your starting squad.
    • Ligue 1 players in your starting squad.

Squad Battles (3)

  • Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with eleven (11) Eredivisie players in your starting squad.
  • Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with eleven (11) MLS players in your starting squad.
  • Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with eleven (11) EFL Championship players in your starting squad.
Thierry Henry is the highest-rated Icon available in the first Swaps batch.
EA SPORTS
Thierry Henry is the highest-rated Icon available in the first Swaps batch.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 1 rewards

EA SPORTS has put a number of different rewards up for grabs in Icon Swaps #1. These include mid and base Icons ⁠— just like last year ⁠— as well as super-rare Ultimate Team packs, random Icon packs, and high-rated gold players.

Right now you have two months to complete the challenges; EA has confirmed the first batch of Icon Swaps will last until February 12, 2021.

Here’s the full rewards list.

Icon Swaps reward Tokens
2x Ultimate Team Packs 2
5x 85+ Players Pack 3
25x 85+ Players Pack 5
Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85) 7
Base Icon Pack 8
Gheorge Hagi (CAM, 89) 9
Base or Mid Icon Pack 10
Davor Suker (ST, 87) 11
Mid Icon Pack 12
Ronald Koeman (CB, 91) 13
Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 90) 14
Mid or Prime Icon Pack 15
89+ Mid Icon Player Pick Pack 16
Base Icon Player Pick Pack 17
Thierry Henry (LW, 90) 17

Golden Goal: get Icon Swaps #1 done quickly

Right now, the first batch of Icon Swaps rewards are gated behind a 2021 lockbox, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to hurry through the first eight challenges right now.

You will have to play every game in the challenges ⁠— there’s 45 wins to tick off before you have your hands on all eight swap cards ⁠— but a community-driven effort is helping things at the moment: FIFA’s “Golden Goal” rule.

The rules for Golden Goal are simple; if your opponent scores the opening goal of the game in Live FUT Friendlies, slap that conceded button. Your rivals will do the same for you, and all competing players will get their 45 wins done quickly.

It does require a bit of honor (which not every FIFA fan has) but most players should stick to their guns on this, and it means you’ll burn through the challenges!

FIFA 21 players have been adhering to "Golden Goal" for the Icon Swaps challenges.
EA SPORTS
Honorable FIFA 21 players have been adhering to “Golden Goal” for the Icon Swaps challenges.

So there you have it ⁠— Icon Swaps 1 are now available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so get cracking on those objectives! You’ll have your hands on Henry soon enough.