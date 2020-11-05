 How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 6: solutions & cost - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 6: solutions & cost

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:19

by Nate Searl

FUT Marquee Matchups

The sixth week of Marquee Matchups SBCs is now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Marquee Matchups Week 6 features games from Serie A TIM, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Bundesliga, and the Premier League. Like with other Marquee Matchups SBCs, you will need to complete four different tasks to complete it.

Without further ado, let’s look at the SBC and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete it.

Parma v Fiorentina

The first match of the FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 6 SBC is from Serie A TIM and features Parma and Fiorentina.

Requirements

  • Serie A TIM: Min. 1
  • Nationalities in squad: Min. 5
  • Players from one club: Min. 3
  • Rare Players: Min. 3
  • Team Rating: Min. 72
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 6
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Parma v Fiorentina.

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you around 9,000 coins on PS4, and it doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

OGC Nice v AS Monaco

The second matchup comes from Ligue 1 Uber Eats and features OGC Nice and AS Monaco.

Requirements

  • Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1
  • Leagues in squad: Max. 3
  • Rare Players: Min. 2
  • Gold Players: Min. 3
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 6
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Ligue 1 Uber Eats challenge.

This solution is extremely cheap and should only cost you around 4,000 FUT Coins on PS4.

Dortmund v FC Bayern

The third game is from Bundesliga and features Dortmund v FC Bayern.

Requirements

  • Dortmund or FC Bayern players: Min. 1
  • Clubs in squad: Min. 4
  • Players from the same club: Min. 2
  • Players from the same nation/region: Max. 3
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 6 SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s the Bundesliga solution of the SBC.

This solution will cost you around 6,000 FUT coins.

Manchester City v Liverpool

The final component of the FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 6 SBC features top Premier League clubs.

Requirements

  • Manchester City or RB Liverpool players: Min. 1
  • Premier League Players: Min. 2
  • Players from the same league: Max. 3
  • Rare Players: Min. 2
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 85
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 6
FUTBIN
Here’s the solution for the final leg of the challenge.

This solution will cost you around 6,000 to 7,000 FUT coins and doesn’t require any position changes or loyalty.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing. Be sure to get it done as soon as possible, as it expires a week from November 5!

FIFA

FIFA 21: Why you should use the 433(2) formation

Published: 5/Nov/2020 17:57

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 4-3-3 (2) Formation
FIFPlay

4-3-3 (2)

The meta in FIFA 21 has proven to be far more diverse, offering plenty of room for experimentation. Here’s a look at how and why you should use the 4-3-3 (2) formation with maximum depth. 

FIFA 21 has been out for almost a month now, and players are finding new ways to dominate games. While traditional meta formations like 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-2-2 are still popular, there are plenty of other formations seeing play this year.

Air Japes, one of FIFA’s classic content creators, tells us why 4-3-3 (2) with maximum depth is worth trying. Let’s take a look at how to play it.

Setting up 4-3-3 (2) formation with maximum depth

The main selling point for this formation in FIFA 21 is the maximum depth. This means your players will play up the field. Air Japes also sets his defensive style to “press after possession loss” which will help you get the ball back if you blunder. He uses 4 width, balanced offensive style, 7 players in the box, and 2 players for corners and free kicks.

Another key factor in the formation is giving your Striker the False 9 instruction. He explains that this puts a lot of pressure on your Striker to act as both a scorer and a playmaker. Knowing this, you need a high-rated player in that role who can handle the pressures. Air Japes uses Cristiano Ronaldo here.

For his wingers, he uses the cut inside (or Free Roam on the Left Wing) instructions to assist his False 9 Striker with goal scoring. Cut inside will tell the wingers to make runs into the box.

For his defensive instructions, he sets his CDM to stay back while attacking and man mark. In FIFA 21, this will tell your CDM to watch opposing threats and stay back to defend. Since these tactics are so aggressive, it’s important to have at least one extra player stay back.

Playing with the formation

This formation with these tactics and instructions is extremely aggressive. With the depth being so high, your players will always be in a position to attack. If and when you lose the ball, your players will press the opponent to try to get the ball back and go on the counter-attack.

FIFA 21 is all about scoring, and the 4-3-3 (2) with these tactics should help you get plenty of goals. The key to being successful with this formation is being aggressive on defense and winning the ball back. If the opponent gets past you with such high depth, you will likely give up a goal.

If you’re looking to play something a little different and a lot more aggressive, you should give this a try! FIFA 21 is still in its early stages, and there’s plenty of room for experimentation.