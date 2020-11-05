How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 6: solutions & cost - Dexerto

The sixth week of Marquee Matchups SBCs is now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know.

Marquee Matchups Week 6 features games from Serie A TIM, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Bundesliga, and the Premier League. Like with other Marquee Matchups SBCs, you will need to complete four different tasks to complete it.

Without further ado, let’s look at the SBC and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete it.

Parma v Fiorentina

The first match of the FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 6 SBC is from Serie A TIM and features Parma and Fiorentina.

Requirements

Serie A TIM: Min. 1

Nationalities in squad: Min. 5

Players from one club: Min. 3

Rare Players: Min. 3

Team Rating: Min. 72

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you around 9,000 coins on PS4, and it doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

OGC Nice v AS Monaco

The second matchup comes from Ligue 1 Uber Eats and features OGC Nice and AS Monaco.

Requirements

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1

Leagues in squad: Max. 3

Rare Players: Min. 2

Gold Players: Min. 3

Team Overall Rating: Min. 74

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution is extremely cheap and should only cost you around 4,000 FUT Coins on PS4.

Dortmund v FC Bayern

The third game is from Bundesliga and features Dortmund v FC Bayern.

Requirements

Dortmund or FC Bayern players: Min. 1

Clubs in squad: Min. 4

Players from the same club: Min. 2

Players from the same nation/region: Max. 3

Team Overall Rating: Min. 75

Team Chemistry: Min. 80

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost you around 6,000 FUT coins.

Manchester City v Liverpool

The final component of the FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 6 SBC features top Premier League clubs.

Requirements

Manchester City or RB Liverpool players: Min. 1

Premier League Players: Min. 2

Players from the same league: Max. 3

Rare Players: Min. 2

Team Overall Rating: Min. 77

Team Chemistry: Min. 85

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost you around 6,000 to 7,000 FUT coins and doesn’t require any position changes or loyalty.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing. Be sure to get it done as soon as possible, as it expires a week from November 5!