Raging at FIFA 21 might actually be good for you, says health reports

Published: 29/Oct/2020 3:07

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS / Webpix

Just what diehard FIFA fans have been wanting to hear… ‘FIFA rage’ and “tilting” in FIFA 21 games, especially high-stakes Ultimate Team clashes, may actually be good for your health, a new Leeds University study has discovered: here’s why.

Every single FIFA fan has had a moment of madness playing EA’s divisive football simulator title at one stage or another. If you haven’t, you may just be the epitome of calm ⁠— the series’ janky gameplay is renowned across the gaming community.

As frustrating moments stack up, gamers fall under the spell of “FIFA rage,” which has seen controllers broken aplenty, and one too many angry messages sent to victorious rivals after a close FIFA 21 Ultimate Team battle.

Kylian Mbappe in FIFA Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS
Kylian Mbappe has probably caused a few broken FIFA controllers in his day.

According to a newly-published Leeds University study, however, the notorious “FIFA rage” may actually be good for your health. Not in the moment ⁠— especially not for your controller ⁠— but overall, the game has a positive effect for players.

How, you ask? Well, that’s a very good question. Here’s why FIFA 21 Ultimate Team may actually be good for your health, according to researcher Dr. Andrea Utley.

‘FIFA rage’ actually relieves stress: FIFA 21 report

The main reason playing FIFA matches ⁠— especially against “total strangers online” ⁠— is so good for your health, Dr. Utley explained, is due to the fact that it provides “a reduction in all stress” after playing in three conditions in Ultimate Team.

The three conditions are playing against an unknown player, a known player, and the AI engine. These conditions all generate stress reduction, post-game.

This is in direct opposition to a player’s condition during a match. The study reports FIFA players will have a “hugely elevated heart rate” during games, which spiked a further 70% in FIFA 21 games where the opposition scored the opening goal.

Playing FIFA 21, and especially conceded goals, has a drastic effect on players' heart rates.
Casino.org
Playing FIFA 21, and especially conceded goals, has a drastic effect on players’ heart rates.

The report also noted there was a “greater level of arousal, rage, and anxiety when playing against a random stranger,” mainly in the ultra-competitive Ultimate Team modes like Weekend League.

“The findings are interesting. Playing a random stranger clearly enrages players, but at the end of the game, participants feel less stressed,” Dr. Utley said. “I guess if playing a game of FIFA did not make you feel good, you would not play.”

Palace's talismanic winger Wilfred Zaha had a hand in both his team's goals against Aston Villa.
EA SPORTS
When you see Wilfred Zaha tearing past your defence, just remember it’s keeping you healthy!

⁠FIFA 21 game equal to “brisk” 20-minute walk

Feeling less stressed wasn’t the only positive either. Heart rate spikes from rivals scoring reportedly fires players’ heart rates as high as 140 beats per minute.

That equals a brisk walk (average of 135 beats per minute) meaning that conceding in an Ultimate Team game is actually decent exercise. The heart would “remain elevated for the remainder of the game” too, so it stays for nearly 20 minutes.

The report’s conclusion was the most interesting: despite “FIFA rage,” every tested player actually had a huge dip in stress and anxiety post-game, win or lose.

The final results of Dr. Andrea Utley's study into 'FIFA rage' and stress.
Casino.org
The final results of Dr. Andrea Utley’s study into ‘FIFA rage’ and stress.

Surprising, right? Considering just how many people take to FIFA forums to complain about the game, EA’s “shoddy” engine, and the pay-to-win format Ultimate Team has become, it is actually a relatively calming game.

So there you have it ⁠— why FIFA 21 (and conceding goals in FUT) is actually good for you. Make sure you keep this article handy for next time your parents tell you to go for a walk instead of playing FIFA again! They can’t argue with facts.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm