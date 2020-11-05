FIFA 21: Why you should use the 433(2) formation - Dexerto

The meta in FIFA 21 has proven to be far more diverse, offering plenty of room for experimentation. Here’s a look at how and why you should use the 4-3-3 (2) formation with maximum depth.

FIFA 21 has been out for almost a month now, and players are finding new ways to dominate games. While traditional meta formations like 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-2-2 are still popular, there are plenty of other formations seeing play this year.

Air Japes, one of FIFA’s classic content creators, tells us why 4-3-3 (2) with maximum depth is worth trying. Let’s take a look at how to play it.

Setting up 4-3-3 (2) formation with maximum depth

The main selling point for this formation in FIFA 21 is the maximum depth. This means your players will play up the field. Air Japes also sets his defensive style to “press after possession loss” which will help you get the ball back if you blunder. He uses 4 width, balanced offensive style, 7 players in the box, and 2 players for corners and free kicks.

Another key factor in the formation is giving your Striker the False 9 instruction. He explains that this puts a lot of pressure on your Striker to act as both a scorer and a playmaker. Knowing this, you need a high-rated player in that role who can handle the pressures. Air Japes uses Cristiano Ronaldo here.

For his wingers, he uses the cut inside (or Free Roam on the Left Wing) instructions to assist his False 9 Striker with goal scoring. Cut inside will tell the wingers to make runs into the box.

For his defensive instructions, he sets his CDM to stay back while attacking and man mark. In FIFA 21, this will tell your CDM to watch opposing threats and stay back to defend. Since these tactics are so aggressive, it’s important to have at least one extra player stay back.

Playing with the formation

This formation with these tactics and instructions is extremely aggressive. With the depth being so high, your players will always be in a position to attack. If and when you lose the ball, your players will press the opponent to try to get the ball back and go on the counter-attack.

FIFA 21 is all about scoring, and the 4-3-3 (2) with these tactics should help you get plenty of goals. The key to being successful with this formation is being aggressive on defense and winning the ball back. If the opponent gets past you with such high depth, you will likely give up a goal.

If you’re looking to play something a little different and a lot more aggressive, you should give this a try! FIFA 21 is still in its early stages, and there’s plenty of room for experimentation.