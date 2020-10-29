 How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 5: solutions & cost - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 5: solutions & cost

Published: 29/Oct/2020 19:31

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 5

FIFA 21 FUT Marquee Matchups

The fifth week of Marquee Matchups SBCs is now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Marquee Matchups Week 5 features games from the MLS, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, LaLiga Santander, and Bundesliga. Like with other Marquee Matchups SBCs, you will need to complete four different tasks to complete it.

Without further ado, let’s look at the SBC and the cheapest solutions you can use to finish it.

New York City FC v NY Red Bulls

The first match of the FIFA 21 SBC is from the MLS, and features New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls.

Requirements

  • MLS Players: Min 1
  • Leagues: Min 3
  • Players from one club: Max 3
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Player Quality: Min. Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 5
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the MLS Marquee Matchup

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you around 5,000 coins on PS4 and it doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

OL v LOSC Lille

The second matchup comes from Ligue 1 Uber Eats and features OL and LOSC Lille.

Requirements

  • Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 2
  • Players from same league: Max. 5
  • Players from one club: Min. 3
  • Gold Players: Min. 3
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 5
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Ligue 1 Uber Eats challenge

This FIFA 21 solution should cost around 6,000 coins on PS4, and doesn’t require position changes or loyalty.

Athletic Club v Sevilla FC

The third game is from LaLiga Santander and features Athletic Club v Sevilla FC.

Requirements

  • Athletic Club or Sevilla FC Players: Min. 1
  • Nationalities/Regions: Min. 5
  • Players from the same nation/region: Max. 3
  • Rare Players: Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 5
FUTBIN
How to complete the LaLiga Santander challenge.

This challenge should cost around 6,000 coins and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

M’gladbach v RB Leipzig

The final component of the FIFA 21 SBC features the two Bundesliga teams.

Requirements

  • M’gladbach or RB Leipzig Players: Min. 1
  • Bundesliga Players: Min. 2
  • Clubs: Min. 5
  • Rare Players: Min. 2
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 85
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

Marquee Matchups Week 5
FUTBIN
Solution to the final component of the SBC.

This is the most expensive component of the SBC, costing around 7,000 coins on PS4. It also doesn’t require any position changes or loyalty.

You will receive FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Rare Electrum Players Pack for completing the SBC. Be sure to get it done fast, as it expires a week from today!

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm