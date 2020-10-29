How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 5: solutions & cost - Dexerto

The fifth week of Marquee Matchups SBCs is now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know.

Marquee Matchups Week 5 features games from the MLS, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, LaLiga Santander, and Bundesliga. Like with other Marquee Matchups SBCs, you will need to complete four different tasks to complete it.

Without further ado, let’s look at the SBC and the cheapest solutions you can use to finish it.

New York City FC v NY Red Bulls

The first match of the FIFA 21 SBC is from the MLS, and features New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls.

Requirements

MLS Players: Min 1

Leagues: Min 3

Players from one club: Max 3

Rare Players: Min 1

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you around 5,000 coins on PS4 and it doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

OL v LOSC Lille

The second matchup comes from Ligue 1 Uber Eats and features OL and LOSC Lille.

Requirements

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 2

Players from same league: Max. 5

Players from one club: Min. 3

Gold Players: Min. 3

Team Overall Rating: Min. 74

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This FIFA 21 solution should cost around 6,000 coins on PS4, and doesn’t require position changes or loyalty.

Athletic Club v Sevilla FC

The third game is from LaLiga Santander and features Athletic Club v Sevilla FC.

Requirements

Athletic Club or Sevilla FC Players: Min. 1

Nationalities/Regions: Min. 5

Players from the same nation/region: Max. 3

Rare Players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 75

Team Chemistry: Min. 80

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This challenge should cost around 6,000 coins and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

M’gladbach v RB Leipzig

The final component of the FIFA 21 SBC features the two Bundesliga teams.

Requirements

M’gladbach or RB Leipzig Players: Min. 1

Bundesliga Players: Min. 2

Clubs: Min. 5

Rare Players: Min. 2

Team Overall Rating: Min. 77

Team Chemistry: Min. 85

Players in squad: 11

Solution

This is the most expensive component of the SBC, costing around 7,000 coins on PS4. It also doesn’t require any position changes or loyalty.

Read More: FIFA 21 pro Tekkz hits FUT Champs Rank 1 but gets worst rewards ever

You will receive FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Rare Electrum Players Pack for completing the SBC. Be sure to get it done fast, as it expires a week from today!