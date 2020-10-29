FIFA 21 pro Tekkz hits FUT Champs Rank 1 but gets worst rewards ever - Dexerto

Fnatic’s pro player Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt reached the highest possible rank in FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League for Week 2, guaranteeing him an Ultimate TOTW pack full of special cards from Team of the Week 5. If you thought it was just you getting bad rewards, wait until you see this.

Player picks and bonus packs are all part of the game in the Weekend League. Every competitor enters the arena with 30 games to play, and if you’re like Tekkz who secured a 30-0 record, you will secure yourself the top band of rewards one way or another.

Now, every week you will see screenshots of tremendous picks on social media, with members of the community boasting about who they managed to pack.

Well, it wasn’t one of those types of weeks for Tekkz, who had to walk out of the room after seeing his most valuable pack open.

Worst ever FIFA 21 FUT Champs rewards?

On October 29, just two days before Halloween kicks off, Tekkz was given a terrible fright by opening his Ultimate TOTW pack.

This includes a full set of Team of the Week players, which typically have the best cards inside to reward somebody playing at such a high level. However, after choosing to open it up, almost instantly he said: “Was that not a walkout?” He walked away from his camera soon after, standing by his door.

There are ways to notice right away if you have a walkout, seen here in our handy guide, and clearly the Fnatic pro knows his stuff.

As he looked back at the screen, he froze. It wasn’t Joe Gomez. It wasn’t Federico Valverde, and certainly not Wilfred Zaha. Staring back at him was the In-Form Jean-Pierre Nsame, from Young Boys, just 82-rated.

Just before the FIFA 21 FUT Champs pack opened somebody in the chat had suggested to save it, but he was confident Liverpool’s defender was going to be added to his team.

Right after he saw his pack, he branded the whole thing “bulls**t” and ended the livestream. This was supposed to be a moment for his followers to see a great player walk out of the pack, but it wasn’t to be.

He concluded: “I am going asleep boys, that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m going asleep.”

A lot of people would do the same.